The Only Horror Movie To Win Best Picture At The Oscars

A movie winning Best Picture at the Oscars tends to canonize it in one way or another. Some have the award spark an endless debate over their actual quality (hello, 2004's "Crash"), while others (like last year's "Oppenheimer") inspire a knowing nod of agreement with the Academy's choice. "The Silence of the Lambs" belongs in that latter category, and for good reason. Demme was a filmmaker who slid effortlessly between a multitude of genres throughout his career, thanks in large part to his formative years as a director working for producer Roger Corman (who appears in a cameo in "Silence of the Lambs") and New World Pictures during the 1970s. That period allowed him to hone his craft while learning how to construct a movie that contains artistic richness while still being able to please as wide an audience as possible. By the time he made "Lambs" in 1991, Demme had a few acclaimed crowd-pleasers under his belt — the concert film "Stop Making Sense" and the rom-com "Married to the Mob" chief among them — and he brought all of his showmanship to bear on the adaptation of Thomas Harris' Hannibal Lecter novel.

Lecter and Harris' novels were already popular when "Lambs" was made; famously, the film was not the first cinematic adaptation of the character, that honor going to Michael Mann's "Manhunter" starring Brian Cox as Lecktor. Yet Anthony Hopkins' superlative performance in "Lambs" as Lecter forever imprinted the character in the public consciousness, so much so that the cannibalistic killer overshadows the primary killer character, Jame Gumb (Ted Levine), in the film's legacy. Though that character and other aspects of the film are problematic in hindsight, it seemed downright progressive (or at least transgressive) in 1991 to have a mainstream film dealing openly with thorny topics like serial murderers and the staunch feminism of FBI Agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) as she combats misogyny in her career.

Not to mention the fact that "The Silence of the Lambs" is just an extremely well-made movie. Its page-turner procedural story has a hook to it that never lets up, its characters are compellingly portrayed, and it features some sequences (most notably its night-vision-goggles climax) that remain terrifying to this day. In terms of a horror film clearly announcing its tone, themes, and stakes and then delivering on all of them to their fullest, it's a Platonic ideal, and that's likely why it proved to be catnip for Academy voters.