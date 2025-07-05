Gene Hackman's Reason For Turning Down Se7en Makes No Sense

The late, great Gene Hackman likely turned down 10 times as many jobs as he took. He was such an acclaimed actor, and so pliable when it came to tone and genre, he must have been highly in demand for several decades in a row. He was one of those performers who was both excellent at his craft and a massive box office draw, so naturally, everyone wanted to collaborate with him. Hackman was also notorious cantankerous on sets, however, often becoming enraged when working with actors he felt to be less-than-professional. The stories that director Barry Sonnenfeld has told about Hackman on the set of "Get Shorty" alone are quite colorful.

It seems that one of the many high-profile roles that Hackman rejected was William Somerset, the hope-drained homicide detective at the center of David Fincher's 1995 serial killer thriller "Seven." The role ultimately went to Morgan Freeman, but it took the production a while to settle on him. Those who have seen "Seven" will recall that the film is so relentlessly bleak and hopeless that it almost emerges as parody. Its story follows Somerset and his partner, Mills (Brad Pitt), as they investigate a serial killer who is murdering victims to match the Seven Deadly Sins. By the time we reach the movie's ending, the killer (Kevin Spacey) has even managed to complete his twisted project in an unexpected way. Lots of people are dead and no one is happy.

But despite what you might think, it wasn't the despair that kept Hackman away. In fact, his lack of interest had nothing to do with his perception of the project's quality at all.