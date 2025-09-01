This Critically-Slammed Robin Williams Movie's Set Is Now A Major Tourist Attraction

Robert Altman's 1980 film "Popeye" is a baffling creation indeed. Altman had risen to fame with a series of ultra-naturalistic dramas that employed overlapping dialogue, casual editing, and documentary-like camera work. Critics loved his films "M*A*S*H" in 1970 and "McCabe & Mrs. Miller" in 1971. His 1974 music epic "Nashville" was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, and his 1977 movie "3 Women" may be one of the director's best. His films were moving, thoughtful, adult, and often intense. He told stories, but also managed to capture an ineffable quality of real life. He is beloved by film students to this day.

"Popeye," then, was a massive departure for the director. "Popeye" was based on E.C. Segar's sailor character from his "Thimble Theater" comics, already famously adapted into a long series of animated shorts by the Fleischer Brothers in the 1930s. In the 1960s, new "Popeye" cartoons were produced for TV, and reruns of both animated Popeyes lasted on Saturday morning cartoon blocks for a decade. "Popeye" was a well-established part of pop culture canon by 1980, and it seemed that a feature film about the character made sense, at least from a marketing perspective.

But Altman's approach to the material was weird and expensive. Weird, because the movie is largely shapeless, following Popeye (Robin Williams) to a fishing village called Sweethaven, where he falls in love with Olive Oyl (Shelley Duvall) and runs afoul of Olive's boyfriend Bluto (Paul L. Smith). There's a lot of incomprehensible muttering, formless atonal songs (by Harry Nilsson), and no real story to speak of.

Expensive because Altman, against all logic, built the entire city of Sweethaven from scratch on the coast of Malta. Houses were functional and complete, even if Altman never intended to shoot there. The budget for "Popeye" was $20 million, largely because of the cost it took to construct a whole village. The Sweethaven Village set remains standing to this day, and is still used as a tourist attraction by the Maltese tourism board.