A Three's Company Wardrobe Malfunction Went Unnoticed For Nearly Two Decades

In the "Three's Company" episode "The Charming Stranger" (December 20, 1983), Jack (John Ritter), Janet (Joyce DeWitt), and Terri (Priscilla Barnes) welcome a new neighbor into their Santa Monica apartment building. He is Leslie Bennington (Laurence Guittard), a charming, effete British gentleman who Janet and Terri find irresistible. He seems to be the perfect neighbor until Jack notices a mysterious woman's voice emanating from Leslie's apartment. The voice (Jerry Layne) seems to indicate that the woman is in distress, and that Leslie may be gearing up to harm or murder her. Jack begins to put together than Leslie may be an escaped British criminal on the lam.

Because this is "Three's Company," however, the entire plot hinges on a comedic misunderstanding. It's revealed that Leslie did not have a woman in his apartment, but is a professional ventriloquist who had been rehearsing an act with his female puppet character. Oh, the cutesy shenanigans that ensue.

"The Charming Stranger," however, is one of the more notorious episodes of "Three's Company" — not because of its plot, but because of a noticeable wardrobe malfunction from Ritter. There was a scene wherein Ritter, wearing a pair of very short, light blue boxer shorts, sat down on his bed with his legs apart, and flashed his testicles to the camera. It wasn't deliberate, of course, but the take ended up making its way into the final cut of the episode ... and onto the air. And the weird thing is that no one noticed, or no one cared. Ritter's testicles were a visible part of "The Charming Stranger" for over a decade, being seen again and again in reruns ("Three's Company" had a pretty sweet syndication deal).

According to an article in the Observer, the malfunction wasn't really noticed until March of 2001, when "Three's Company" reruns were airing on Nick at Nite. Only then did outraged viewers call in to complain.