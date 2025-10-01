One Of Star Trek's Worst Episodes Was Written By One Of TV's Most Beloved Puppeteers

In the "Star Trek" episode "The Lights of Zetar" (January 31, 1969), the U.S.S. Enterprise encounters a mysterious blob of lights — perhaps a traveling cosmic storm of some kind — while en route to Memory Alpha. The storm is able to infiltrate the interior of the Enterprise, and comes to infect the brain of one Lieutenant Mira Romaine (Jan Shutan), knocking her unconscious. When she comes to, Lieutenant Romanie claims to have had a vision of death and destruction; she knows that Memory Alpha will be destroyed and the staff working there killed. Her premonition turns out to be correct.

It will eventually be revealed that the storm is, in fact, a cluster of psychic lifeforms that is attacking the Enterprise, perhaps unwittingly. Captain Kirk (William Shatner) tries firing weapons at the cluster, but it only seems to hurt Lieutenant Romaine. Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) notes that Romaine's brainwave patterns are the same as the cluster, and that they likely intend to take possession of her body. While devising a plan to ride Romanie's body of the invading psychic lights, the lifeforms manage to take control of her voice and announce that they are the non-corporeal survivors of a long-dead planet called Zetar. Using a pressure chamber, however, the lifeforms are driven from Romanie's body. She recovers immediately and is put back to work.

"The Lights of Zetar" is one of the least remarkable episodes of "Star Trek," and its generic story often has Trekkies declaring it to be one of the show's worst episodes. The concept of a non-corporeal life-form had already been explored on "Star Trek," and nothing novel was done with it here. The effects of the titular lights amount to a psychedelic '60s light show, and aren't very scary. No one has this episode listed as their favorite.

The most notable thing about "The Lights of Zetar" is that it was written by the husband-wife duo of Jeremy Tarcher and Shari Lewis. Shari Lewis was, of course, the creator and longtime puppeteer of the beloved kid show character Lamb Chop.