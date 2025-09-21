Gene Roddenberry Initially Envisioned A Very Different Version Of Star Trek's Wesley Crusher

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The original casting sheets for "Star Trek: The Next Generation," first sent out among Paramount in 1986, were written before the show's characters had been finalized. Some of the well-known crew members of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D were familiar, but others were dramatically different than what audiences ended up seeing. Captain Jean-Luc Picard, for instance, was originally named Julien Picard. Worf hadn't been invented yet. Most dramatically, the security officer Tasha Yar was originally intended to be a Latina character named Macha Hernandez. Further development and casting coups led to the various changes.

Also dramatically different: the teenage wunderkind Wesley Crusher, played by actor Wil Wheaton, was — at one point during development — imagined as a teenage girl named Leslie Crusher. The full character description on the 1986 casting sheet was as follows:

LESLIE CRUSHER: "An appealing 15-year-old Caucasian girl (need small 18 or almost-18-year-old to play 15). Her remarkable mind and photographic memory make it seem not unlikely for her to become for her to become, at 15, a Starfleet acting-ensign. Otherwise, she is a normal teenager."

Leslie was also meant to be a close friend and almost-kid-sister to the Macha Hernandez character. Producer Robert Justman conceived of Leslie, feeling that a teenage boy character was too commonplace.

A peek at Joel Engel's 1994 biography "Gene Roddenberry: The Myth and the Man Behind Star Trek" reveals even stranger ideas for some of the characters. For example, Counselor Deanna Troi — the empathic character eventually played by Marina Sirtis — was once envisioned as a high-libido intersex character with four breasts. Those who know about Roddenberry's legendary horniness will likely believe this proposition. Moreso, Wesley Crusher was proposed as a miniature "Yoda-ish" character.

What?