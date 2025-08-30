A Jon Hamm And Jeremy Renner Movie Almost Starred Jack Black And Will Ferrell Instead

The 2018 film "Tag" makes for a fun time. It's a movie about a group of fully-grown men who put their lives on pause for the sake of an intense game of Tag, AKA that game typically reserved for young children at recess. Deep down, the movie is actually about the characters' reluctance to confront the inevitable ravages of time, but that doesn't take away from how fun it is to see Tag be played by adults who now have the disposable income to make it interesting. Tag is one thing when confined to a playground; it's another thing when the person you're chasing can travel across the world.

Besides its silly premise, "Tag" received a lot of attention at the time for its main cast, which featured Jon Hamm and Jeremy Renner as two of the adult Tag players. In 2018, Renner was known largely for his serious roles in movies like "The Bourne Legacy" and for his serious-ish role in the "Avengers" films, which made it extra exciting to see him play a role that was full-on silly. Hamm's performance was even more interesting; audiences were used to him as the perpetually miserable Don Draper of "Mad Men," which made it delightful to see him play such an undignified role here.

But in the original plan for the movie, neither Renner nor Hamm were supposed to star in it. In a 2013 announcement for the film's production, neither actors were mentioned; instead, Jack Black and Will Ferrell were attached to the project.