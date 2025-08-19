Hell House LLC: Lineage Review: The Horror Series Changes Things Up For Its Final Entry

"Hell House LLC" is the little horror franchise that could — a low-budget series of films that found viral attention. Stephen Cognetti's movies have a real DIY spirit, and while they can be rough around the edges — the dialogue stilted, the performances clumsy, the VFX downright bad — there's a real charm to be found within. The series kicked-off with "Hell House LLC," a found footage flick in which a group of professional haunters remodel an old hotel into a haunted house for Halloween — only to discover the place is really haunted.

The "Halloween haunted house that turns out to be really haunted" subgenre is one of my favorites; I'm a sucker for all-things Halloween, and I find myself revisiting the first "Hell House LLC" every Halloween season to partake of its spooky vibes. Cognetti could have (and maybe should have) stopped there. Instead, he turned "Hell House" into a full-blown franchise with an increasingly complicated mythology and some diminishing returns.

The sequel, "Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel," is okay but seems to be missing what made the first film stand out. The third entry, "Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire," is a major disappointment, essentially playing out like a TV clip show flashing back to scenes from the first two films. And yet, the fourth entry, "Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor," surprised me — it felt like a return to form and managed to conjure up some effectively creepy moments. Now, Cognetti is back with the fifth and supposedly final film, "Hell House LLC: Lineage." And this time, the director is trying something different: while all the previous movies have a found footage/faux documentary format, "Lineage" does not. It's also the first film in the saga to get a theatrical release. And while I commend Cognetti for getting this far and trying something new, "Lineage" seems to suggest that the "Hell House LLC" mythology is more confusing than it needs to be.