Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor Review: A Franchise Improvement, But Is It Enough?

It is exciting to be alive in the 21st century in part because it's when the "Hell House LLC" movies started coming out. I didn't say how big a part.

Starting with 2015's "Hell House LLC" and extending now through four films, writer-director Stephen Cognetti has achieved a rare thing worth celebrating: the creation of an original film franchise that gained word-of-mouth recognition without studio support. A close peer in this space would be "Terrifier," the series of ultra-bloody killer clown films writer-director Damien Leone has been piloting into the world since the 2008 short "The 9th Circle." "Hell House" hasn't been going for quite as long and consists of haunted house films, not slashers. But it's another difference between the franchises that's most salient to raise for this discussion of "Hell House's" latest: the "Terrifier" movies have only been getting better, while the "Hell House" films have gotten worse.

"The Carmichael Manor" is definitely an improvement over the dismal sequel "The Abaddon Hotel," and is about on par with the just fine third entry, "Lake of Fire." If you charted that quality trajectory out it'd look like a reverse bell curve, in which a depressed middle is sandwiched by two peaks. Two! Isn't that better than a steady downsloping line into ... hell? In that same sense, not really. The fact that Cognetti's had complete control over each film and none of the sequels have come close to recapturing the original's incandescent x-factor is a troubling sign of creative atrophy. In that elusive other sense, however, this very same fact means Cognetti's weaknesses as a filmmaker have been laid out and repeatedly underlined. If he insists on remaining landlord of the Hell House, "The Carmichael Manor" illustrates a clear path for him to escape the doldrums of franchise fatigue.