The Correct Order To Watch The Hell House LLC Movies

The correct order to watch the "Hell House LLC" series is, believe it or not, the release order. Even though the most recent entry in the series, "Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor," is both a sequel and a prequel, it doesn't really make sense unless you've seen the other movies. Kick things off with "Hell House LLC." This found footage film purports to contain the true story behind a tragedy at the Abaddon Hotel. A group of friends opened up a Halloween haunted house at the abandoned hotel, and, as we're told from the start, fifteen people, including members of the team who put together the haunted house, died on opening night. The footage we see shows the team setting the haunted house up in the weeks leading up to opening night, only to discover the place might be really haunted. This is arguably the best film in the franchise, and it creates a genuinely creepy atmosphere, aided by some legitimately scary life-sized clown dolls.

Follow that up with the sequel, "Hell House LLC II: The Abaddon Hotel." This film follows a documentary crew digging deeper into the cursed hotel. It fills in some backstory and furthers the overall mythology of the series. Now, whether or not that's a good thing is up to you to determine. In my humble opinion, less is more — we don't need everything spelled out. But that's me. After "Hell House LLC II," we have "Hell House LLC III: Lake of Fire." In this film, a billionaire purchases the hotel and saves it from being demolished, all so he can stage an interactive play within the building. As you might guess, things go terribly wrong. Sadly, this is the worst entry in the series, with much of the film devoted to showing clips from previous movies.

Finally, we have "Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor." This film changes things up a bit. As the title suggests, there's a whole new setting for this film. Instead of taking place in the Abaddon Hotel, "Origins" is set in the haunted Carmichael Manor, and follows an amature documentary filmmaker, her girlfriend, and her brother, as they try to capture footage of the supernatural. This film expands the mythology of the franchise as a whole, and it's a big step up after the disappointing "Lake of Fire."