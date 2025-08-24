Dave Grohl Collaborated With Horror Legend John Carpenter On This Underrated Movie

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl and legendary horror filmmaker John Carpenter are not two names you would necessarily expect to see side by side. Even more surprising, it was Grohl who actually served as the lead creative force on the project that brought them together. A horror-comedy titled "Studio 666," the film was based on a story credited to Grohl, who also starred as a fictionalized version of himself alongside the rest of his Foo Fighters bandmates. Released in 2022, it was directed by B. J. McDonnell from a script written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes. As for Carpenter, his contributions were smaller than you might expect, if fairly surprising all the same.

Grohl, naturally, lent his musical talents to the movie on top of everything else. In fact, the Foo Fighters lead created a whole new heavy metal album for Dream Window, the fictional band that previously occupied the haunted recording studio where the Foo Fighters set up camp in the film. However, "Studio 666" features more than just Grohl's compositions. Indeed, Carpenter co-wrote the movie's theme song, allowing the horror legend to leave his stamp on the Foo Fighters' initial foray into the genre.

While he's still best known for directing, "Studio 666" was far from the first time Carpenter had contributed to a film's soundtrack. In point of fact, he'd previously composed or co-composed the soundtracks for many of his own movies, including "Escape From New York," "Big Trouble in Little China," and the 1978 "Halloween."