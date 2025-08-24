Dave Grohl Collaborated With Horror Legend John Carpenter On This Underrated Movie
Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl and legendary horror filmmaker John Carpenter are not two names you would necessarily expect to see side by side. Even more surprising, it was Grohl who actually served as the lead creative force on the project that brought them together. A horror-comedy titled "Studio 666," the film was based on a story credited to Grohl, who also starred as a fictionalized version of himself alongside the rest of his Foo Fighters bandmates. Released in 2022, it was directed by B. J. McDonnell from a script written by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes. As for Carpenter, his contributions were smaller than you might expect, if fairly surprising all the same.
Grohl, naturally, lent his musical talents to the movie on top of everything else. In fact, the Foo Fighters lead created a whole new heavy metal album for Dream Window, the fictional band that previously occupied the haunted recording studio where the Foo Fighters set up camp in the film. However, "Studio 666" features more than just Grohl's compositions. Indeed, Carpenter co-wrote the movie's theme song, allowing the horror legend to leave his stamp on the Foo Fighters' initial foray into the genre.
While he's still best known for directing, "Studio 666" was far from the first time Carpenter had contributed to a film's soundtrack. In point of fact, he'd previously composed or co-composed the soundtracks for many of his own movies, including "Escape From New York," "Big Trouble in Little China," and the 1978 "Halloween."
Studio 666 was a fun foray into zany horror for the Foo Fighters and John Carpenter
"Studio 666" remains the Foo Fighters' only non-documentary film to date. The movie follows the band as they try to record their new album by, as mentioned earlier, setting up camp in an old mansion once occupied by the heavy metal group Dream Window. As the story goes, Dream Window's lead singer appeared to suffer a mental breakdown while staying there, leading him to kill both his bandmates and himself. Before long, Grohl finds himself in an equally bad spot when he's possessed by the spirit of Dream Widow's lead singer, who compels him to finish the album the band was developing in order to unleash a demon.
An exploration of some pretty standard horror material through a comedic lens, "Studio 666" certainly earned some points with horror fans thanks to Carpenter's involvement. Not only did the horror legend contribute to the soundtrack, but he even made a cameo in the movie as a studio engineer.
Of course, as entertaining as "Studios 666" can be, the zany flick doesn't hold a candle to the types of horror films Carpenter made back when he was still directing, including "The Fog," "The Thing," and "Prince of Darkness." Still between his involvement here and his soundtracks for David Gordon Green's "Halloween" sequel trilogy and the 2022 movie version of "Firestarter," it's good to see Carpenter still nurtures a soft spot for the genre that helped him make his name.