One The Big Bang Theory Actor Was Eager To Do Their Own Stunts

In an interview with Metro.co.uk, Braun discussed the surprising amount of stunt work "The Big Bang Theory" required. Beyond the obvious action-heavy sequences that come to mind when most people think of TV and movie stunts, the stunt coordinator's role also involves ensuring actors are safe when performing slaps, trips, falls, and all the other kinds of minor slapstick moments that are commonplace on a series like "The Big Bang Theory."

Braun revealed that all the cast members were eager to get involved and perform their own stunts where they could, but particularly Sheldon Cooper actor Jim Parsons. This led to some of the stunts being adapted so it would be possible for Parsons to perform them himself. Braun said:

"They all wanted to do it and the key to it was keeping it safe enough for them, or getting doubles for them to do some of the stuff that they really couldn't do. Jim Parsons, he's the one that really wanted to do everything. He's such a sweet, sweet man. We would adapt the slapstick comedy so he could do it, and he did the majority. I may have doubled him once or twice on the show, but other than that, it was him doing all the little things."

The physical comedy of "The Big Bang Theory" was often just as important as the spoken gags, so it's unsurprising Parsons wanted to perform these moments. His eventual exit from the show was the reason it ended, but along the way, he had the opportunity to lean in to the physical component of the character and embrace the full range of motion for Sheldon Cooper.