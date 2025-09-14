12 Awesome Anime That Deserve A Live-Action Movie
While some might understandably consider it blasphemy, the fact of the matter is, there are successful live-action adaptations of many popular anime projects. The most prominent example of this effective translation in media is Netflix's delightful "One Piece" live-action series, adapting the globally beloved pirate action anime. Over in Japan, anime has an even longer history of being reimagined in live-action with varying degrees of reception from critics and audiences. Classic anime like "Grave of the Fireflies" and "Rurouni Kenshin" have received decent live-action adaptations, proving not every such project is as doomed as "Dragonball Evolution."
Simply put, a good story can exist in both animation and live-action -– it's a mutually exclusive approach, with one canceling out the other. In a way, it's exciting to see how anime can be reinterpreted in live-action, offering a fresh perspective on a familiar story. With that in mind, there are plenty of great anime properties that would be great to see a live-action take on. Here are 12 awesome anime that deserve a live-action movie adaptation.
Hajime no Ippo
The sports genre is one of the most extensive within the anime medium, with virtually every competitive sport getting its own anime story. One of the very best sports anime is "Hajime no Ippo," which means "The First Step," and is based on George Morikawa's manga series which has been running since 1989. The story centers on high school boxer Ippo Makunouchi as he embraces his destiny as a professional pugilist after learning how to fight to defend himself from bullies. Given the long-running span of the series, the manga and anime follow Ippo growing older and contending with the sport's impact on his body and relationships.
If boxing fans are looking for another underdog story with a likable lead in the tradition of Rocky Balboa, "Hajime no Ippo" more than delivers. Any live-action adaptation would need to capture the kinetic fight sequences, especially when it comes to Ippo's signature move, the Dempsey Roll. But more than the thrilling scenes inside the boxing ring, adaptations need to keep a deep focus on Ippo as he progresses through his life and career. With plenty of potential to become the next boxing movie epic, "Hajime no Ippo" remains the gold standard for sports anime.
Slam Dunk
The best-selling sports manga by a significant margin is the basketball series "Slam Dunk" by Takehiko Inoue. The story's protagonist is hot-headed high schooler Hanamichi Sakuragi, who joins his school's basketball team to impress a girl in his class. While Sakuragi forms a rivalry with his teammate Kaede Rukawa, the two learn to work together with the rest of their team. This unlikely basketball squad coalesces into an effective athletic team, progressing to the high school national championships.
"Slam Dunk" is the perfect blend of teenage coming-of-age drama and comedy, with some of the most impressive basketball sequences ever choreographed in any medium. That said, these athletic showcases could work in live-action, so long as the stylized cinematography and fast pace are maintained. A good starting point for a live-action movie would be the story covered in the 2022 anime film "The First Slam Dunk," which captures so much of the property's appeal. As it's easily one of the best sports anime around, a live-action take on "Slam Dunk" could provide a whole new, refreshing dimension to the series.
Outlaw Star
Years before it released "Cowboy Bebop," the celebrated anime studio Sunrise produced the 1996 misfit sci-fi series "Outlaw Star." Premiering in 1996, the show takes place in the lawless human colonies around the cosmos after humanity achieves faster-than-light space travel. The show's protagonists are Gene Starwind and Jim Hawking, two mercenaries who obtain the spaceship Outlaw Star after a job gone wrong. As the ship's crew grows, Gene and Jim lead their friends on a search for a reputed treasure in the galaxy's leylines.
With its Western tropes, "Outlaw Star" is perfect for any "Guardians of the Galaxy" fans looking for another crew of spacefaring rascals. There is a grounded aesthetic in the anime compared to most space operas, something that could benefit a live-action movie instead of going more overtly grandiose. This is something that is closer in spirit to "Firefly," with its scrappy spirit and likably tight-knit cast of characters. With plenty of fans of space cowboys and pirates cruising the cosmos looking for trouble, there is definitely an audience out there for "Outlaw Star" in live-action.
Tenchi Muyo!
Masaki Kajishima's "Tenchi Muyo!" is an entire multimedia franchise that began with an anime series in 1992, following protagonist Tenchi Masaki. In the original series, Tenchi accidentally unleashes an ancient space pirate named Ryuko Hakubi, leading to him meeting a growing number of strange women from throughout the cosmos. This narrative premise is remixed in subsequent versions of the story, including the 1997 reboot series "Tenchi in Tokyo." This iteration has Tenchi relocating to Tokyo, where his attempts to romance his classmate are complicated by the sudden appearance of Ryuko and the cosmic conflict she brings to Earth.
Of all the "Tenchi Muyo!" anime stories, "Tenchi in Tokyo" is the most palatable for a live-action movie adaptation. There is a more grounded focus to the story, even as the otherworldly elements inevitably escalate, keeping its eye on Tenchi's coming-of-age arc. The harem anime tropes aren't as prominent compared to other "Tenchi Muyo!" projects, and can be downplayed further for modern audiences in a live-action movie.
A screwball comedy with interstellar stakes and a genuine sense of heart, "Tenchi Muyo!" could definitely work well in live-action.
Trigun
Yasuhiro Nightow's manga series "Trigun" is a post-apocalyptic Western that was first adapted into an anime series in 1998. Set on a desolate planet in the 32nd century, the show follows notorious gunslinger Vash the Stampede, who carries a massive bounty on his head. Vash is accompanied by insurance agents Meryl Stryfe and Milly Thompson as he wanders the wasteland, constantly facing mercenaries and rival gunmen. Despite Vash's goofy and pacifistic demeanor, his violent past comes back to haunt him on multiple occasions.
The juxtaposition of hard science fiction and classic Western tropes works wonderfully in "Trigun," elevated by its frenetic action set pieces. There is a unique personality to the world of "Trigun," both visually and tonally, and it's something vital to any attempt at an adaptation. But between all the shoot 'em-up action, a live-action movie needs to remember how surprisingly contemplative the anime is. A gunslinging sci-fi story with plenty of style and neo-noir themes, "Trigun" could make for a fantastic genre-blending Western.
Cowboy Bebop (1998)
Yes, the acclaimed anime series "Cowboy Bebop" has already received a live-action adaptation in the form of a Netflix series that was cancelled after a single season. And while the 2022 series did have its fans and strong points, it also divided fans of the original 1998 anime. That, of course, doesn't mean that "Cowboy Bebop" is unadaptable into any live-action format productions moving forward. Indeed, if another brave studio took a crack at the property, a live-action movie rather than a series might be the more successful way to go.
The template for a solid "Cowboy Bebop" lies in the 2001 anime movie the series received after its conclusion, providing Spike Spiegel and his friends with a standalone adventure. Similarly, a live-action movie could highlight what the anime does best, showcasing the eclectic influences, tightly choreographed action set pieces, and jazzy soundtrack. This approach frees up the adaptation from being beholden to the story's wider mythology and just focuses on Spike and his friends being the coolest bounty hunters in the cosmos. And, for the love of Ein, given the anime is neo-noir perfection, a live-action movie should keep its scenes in moody shadows rather than the overly lit Netflix show's interpretation.
Samurai Champloo
Several key members of the "Cowboy Bebop" creative team reunited for the groovy medieval action series "Samurai Champloo," which aired in 2004. Set in a stylized and deliberately anachronistic feudal Japan, the show centers on the core trio of the rōnin Jin, wandering outlaw Mugen, and teahouse server Fuu. Though Mugen and Jin are initially in conflict with each other, they agree to work together and help Fuu locate a missing samurai after she saves their lives. As the three traverse the countryside, they encounter rival swordsmen, bandits, and assassins as they grow closer together.
Whereas "Cowboy Bebop" was heavily influenced by jazz music, "Samurai Champloo" was inspired by hip-hop, and its creators prominently incorporated it into the show's soundtrack. Those musical sensibilities are the cornerstone of the anime's identity, and a live-action movie needs to follow in those sonic footsteps. And while "Cowboy Bebop" certainly had its fair share of funny moments, "Samurai Champloo" has a more pronounced sense of hilarity, especially in terms of physical comedy. A live-action movie should balance that stylized samurai action with screwball humor and, of course, plenty of blast beat-friendly hip-hop.
Clannad
The 2004 visual novel "Clannad" received its own anime movie and television series, both premiering in 2007. The story centers on troubled high schooler Tomoya Okazaki, whose relationship with his father became deeply strained after the death of his mother. While this leads Tomoya to develop a rude demeanor, he begins to turn his life around after meeting chronically ill classmate Nagisa Furukawa. As Tomoya helps Nagisa restart their school's drama program, the two begin to steadily fall in love with each other.
The cinematic adaptation of "Clannad" is one of the saddest anime movies ever, coupling tragedy with its coming-of-age story. That melodrama could work just as heartbreakingly well in live-action, adding new dimensions to this tale of young love and grief. For anyone familiar with "A Walk to Remember" or "The Fault in Our Stars," "Clannad" hits very similar notes. As far as teen romance and tragedy go, "Clannad" could easily make the jump to live-action with its universal themes of love and loss.
Akagi
Including "Akagi" feels like a bit of a cheat, as the manga series from Nobuyuki Fukumoto received two obscure and low-budget direct-to-video movies in the '90s. But after seeing how the 2005 anime series adapted the manga so masterfully and with plenty of style, this is a property that deserves a proper, theatrical live-action movie. The story follows gifted gambler Shigeru Akagi, who literally stumbles into the illicit world of Yakuza-run mahjong gambling rings. As Akagi becomes progressively more involved with these backroom parlors, he finds himself drawn deeper and deeper into Japan's criminal underworld.
Even for those not overly familiar with mahjong, "Akagi" makes for a riveting watch – the lack of global mahjong knowledge also didn't bar "Crazy Rich Asians" from wider success. Every time a tile is played, the intensity and unpredictability of each game are dialed up considerably, making these showdowns suspenseful set pieces. Beyond the mahjong table, there is a richly moody and unique perspective on the Yakuza that this story provides. While the direct-to-video movies and television series exist, "Akagi" truly deserves a more ambitious theatrically released live-action film adaptation.
Bartender
The atmospheric small bars of Tokyo are beautifully captured by the 2006 anime series "Bartender," adapting the manga by Araki Joh and Kenji Nagatomo. The show's protagonist, Ryū Sasakura, returns to Japan after training in bartending in France, opening a cozy bar in the Ginza district of Tokyo. Masterfully making any drink his patrons request, Sasakura's cocktails and other prepared beverages help resolve whatever existential hang-ups each of his customers is currently going through. The manga received a new anime adaptation, titled "Bartender: Glass of God," in 2024, retaining the core premise.
While "Bartender" was adapted into a short live-action series in 2011, running for eight episodes, it could also work within a cinematic format. Given the episodic nature of the manga and anime, an anthology-style movie providing vignettes focused on Sasakura's clients would be the best way to proceed. Any adaptation needs to remember to balance the emotional arcs of Sasakura's customers with the stylish drink-mixing sequences the anime is known for. The ultimate comfort anime, with a warm setting and tranquil vibe, "Bartender" could extend those qualities into a live-action movie.
Food Wars!
The worldwide television landscape remains full of culinary television programming, including cooking competition shows, and shows no signs of slowing down. With that in mind, the time is perfect for a live-action movie adaptation of "Food Wars!," the hit manga by Yūto Tsukuda, which was adapted into an anime in 2015. The show is set in the Tōtsuki Culinary Academy, where protagonist Soma Yukihira trains to follow in his father's footsteps as a master chef. While forming several rivalries and friendships among his classmates, Soma participates in increasingly ambitious cooking competitions between the students.
Of all the situations where the hyper-intensity and stylized action common in anime can be found, cooking competitions make for a strong fit for those aesthetics. That said, given the global popularity of cooking shows, which have their own cinematic presentation, "Food Wars!" could work as a live-action movie too. The manga and anime are a delightful blend of coming-of-age stakes framed within the competitive world of gourmet cooking. "Food Wars!" has a level of cross-market appeal that few other anime programs benefit from and could extend to a different medium.
Blue Giant
So many anime shows and movies are set to fantastic jazz soundtracks, but the 2023 movie "Blue Giant" is all about jazz music itself. Adapting the manga series by Shinichi Ishizuka, the movie follows teenager Dai Miyamoto, who dreams of becoming a successful jazz saxophonist. Moving to Tokyo after high school, Miyamoto forms a small band and begins playing at small clubs and bars around the city. Through Miyamoto's unwavering passion and the trio's growing talent, the band begins to wow audiences as their profile increases.
"Blue Giant" is a full-on celebration of jazz and the musicians who try their hand at it, no matter the instrument or skill level. That amateur-to-professional spirit is something any adaptation of the story should remember, regardless of medium. And whenever Miyamoto and his band take the stage, a movie should reflect the stylish energy that the anime incorporated so well. For those disappointed by "La La Land" and its jazz-centric elements, "Blue Giant" satisfies where the Hollywood production failed, which should be kept in mind when making a live-action movie version.