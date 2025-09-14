While some might understandably consider it blasphemy, the fact of the matter is, there are successful live-action adaptations of many popular anime projects. The most prominent example of this effective translation in media is Netflix's delightful "One Piece" live-action series, adapting the globally beloved pirate action anime. Over in Japan, anime has an even longer history of being reimagined in live-action with varying degrees of reception from critics and audiences. Classic anime like "Grave of the Fireflies" and "Rurouni Kenshin" have received decent live-action adaptations, proving not every such project is as doomed as "Dragonball Evolution."

Simply put, a good story can exist in both animation and live-action -– it's a mutually exclusive approach, with one canceling out the other. In a way, it's exciting to see how anime can be reinterpreted in live-action, offering a fresh perspective on a familiar story. With that in mind, there are plenty of great anime properties that would be great to see a live-action take on. Here are 12 awesome anime that deserve a live-action movie adaptation.