One Anime Does Everything La La Land Tried, And Failed, To Do

This year has seen many spectacular animated movies. From "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" to "The First Slam Dunk," we've seen movies that make full use of their medium and deliver stunning visuals that push the artform forward. The latest to join that list is "Blue Giant," the highly anticipated adaptation of the Shinichi Ishizuka manga of the same name, directed by Yuzuru Tachikawa ("Death Parade," "Mob Psycho 100") and written by Number 8.

The film follows a trio of young Japanese men looking to leave their mark on the jazz scene. Dai Miyamoto plays the saxophone and leads the group with his burning passion for music. Along for the ride is Yukinori Sawabe, who doesn't share Dai's optimism for becoming a star, having played piano since he was 4 years old without much to show for it. And lastly, there's Dai's roommate Shunji Tamada, who is inspired by Dai's love of jazz and decides to pick up the drums ... despite being terrible at it. Yet, what Tamada lacks in natural talent, he compensates with hard work.

The trio have vastly different takes on how and why to play. Should it be for the sake of having fun with friends? For the love of the art? To be technically perfect? What follows is not only a fun music anime story, but also one of the best movies about the sheer power of jazz — one that succeeds where "La La Land" failed at showing why jazz is dying and how people are keeping it alive.