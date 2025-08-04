IMDb Users Consider This Sports Anime As One Of The Very Best

One of the most underappreciated genres within the medium of anime is sports anime. Though live-action sports dramas (and comedies) tend to place a much bigger focus on the drama than the actual sports, animation allows for doing both in equal measure. The best sports anime make the audience fall in love with the characters and their interpersonal stories, their triumphs and failures, their dreams and tragic backstories, while at the same time teaching audiences about the specific sport with stunning displays of athleticism and sportsmanship.

A sports anime can become so popular that it basically introduces entire generations to a sport, such as "Captain Tsubasa" inspiring generations of soccer players like Zinedine Zidane and Andrés Iniesta or "Slam Dunk" making basketball popular in Japan (and eventually becoming an essential anime movie everyone should watch).

Then there's some sports anime that manage to be considered among the very best TV shows ever — regardless of medium or genre. Such is the case with the boxing anime "Fighting Spirit," better known as "Hajime no Ippo," which IMDb users ranked among the top 250 shows ever at number 146 (above acclaimed shows like "Primal," "Mindhunter" and "Justified"). Based on the manga of the same name by George Morikawa (that has been ongoing since 1989!), the anime adaptation by studio Madhouse came out in 2000 and ran for 76 episodes before getting additional movies and new seasons.

There is a reason Michael B. Jordan was inspired by "Hajime no Ippo" when making "Creed III" his directorial debut: It is one of the best anime of all time.