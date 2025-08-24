Crime Movie Legend Guy Ritchie Made One Of The Worst Romantic Comedies Of All Time

Guy Ritchie came charging onto the filmmaking scene in 1998 with the invigorating British crime flick "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels." He followed up this sleeper hit two years later with "Snatch," which, despite an upgrade in name talent (Ritchie got Brad Pitt to play an amusingly indecipherable bare-knuckle boxer), felt a lot like wheel-spinning by an excitingly talented director who was more worried about not succumbing to the dreaded sophomore slump than challenging himself. Sometimes you've got to make a "Kafka" to get to "King of the Hill."

Ritchie took another tack. He fell in love with and married pop music legend Madonna at the end of 2000, and became seemingly obsessed with centering her in his creative endeavors. He directed the diva in the controversial music video for "What It Feels Like for a Girl," and paired her with Clive Owen in his short film "Star" for BMW's "The Hire" series. Ritchie was hardly the first director to go gaga for the leading lady in his life, but he hadn't entirely proved that he belonged in the Hollywood big leagues with elite action filmmakers like Tony Scott and John Woo; really, all he'd done was make the same movie twice and put a ring on Madonna's finger.

For those of us who didn't know what to make of Ritchie (outside of the fact that he was clearly talented and capable of greater things), his third movie was far from expected. That said, it was shot through with the kind of filmmaking hubris that would either elevate him to the A-list as a genre-hopping maestro or, quite possibly, end his career altogether. There didn't seem to be any middle ground here. The result was not favorable to Ritchie.

When Ritchie and Madonna announced they were embarking on a remake of Lina Wertmuller's "Swept Away by an Unusual Destiny in the Blue Sea of August," well, I hoped at first that they'd insist on using the full title of the original. After that, I remembered my first and, thus far, only viewing of Wertmuller's critically acclaimed, class-warfare satire, and got excited.