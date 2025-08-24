A Beloved But Underrated Sci-Fi Show Is Responsible For Lost's Structure

Just as "Lost" had a major influence on so many of the shows that would come after it, "Lost" itself only exists because of other groundbreaking TV shows from previous years. The most obvious influence is "Twin Peaks," a mystery show from the early '90s that embraced its weirdest aspects to the delight (and frustration) of fans everywhere.

Perhaps the biggest influence, however, was the '90s TV series "Babylon 5," which aired on the PTEN network (later turned into TNT) starting in 1993. "Babylon 5," sadly, has not maintained the same lingering cultural prominence that "Twin Peaks" has going for it, but by the early 2000s, it was certainly still fresh in "Lost" showrunner Damon Lindelof's mind. In a 2016 interview with Lightspeed Magazine, "Babylon" creator J. Michael Straczynski explained how Lindelof explicitly looked to "Babylon 5" when creating "Lost."

"When Damon Lindelof came on to develop 'Lost,' he said straight up to me, 'We want to pattern this after the five-year arc you have in 'Babylon 5,'" Straczynski said. He noted that after "Babylon 5" wrapped up, long-term arcs had started to become the new thing that everyone in Hollywood wanted to pull off: "I had a meeting at a network a couple years ago where I was talking about a show I wanted to do with the five-year arc and the main guy in the room said, 'Look, we have people coming in all the time saying 'we want to do a five-year arc.' They can never pull it off successfully; what makes you think you can do it?' I invented it, alright?"