Sydney Sweeney's Obscure Movie Debut Is Streaming For Free On Tubi

Kevin Hamedani's 2010 horror comedy "ZMD: Zombies of Mass Destruction" (unrelated to the 2008 comic book series by Kevin Grevioux) doesn't quite fulfill the promise of its title. Made in the shadow of George W. Bush's administration, "ZMD" explores ultra-right wing "patriotism" (read: xenophobia) during a zombie outbreak in a small town in Washington state. The film's protagonists are an Iranian woman named Frida (Janette Armand) and a couple named Lance and Tom (Cooper Hopkins and Doug Fahl), all of whom have returned to their small hometown for personal reasons. When zombies begin attacking, a televised Middle Eastern terrorist group claims responsibility. The locals immediately begin to look at Frida with suspicion, and a "patriot" will end up nailing her foot to the floor, thinking she has information on the zombies.

Meanwhile, Lance and Tom hole up in a church with seemingly helpful churchgoers, but soon find the churchgoers are anti-queer bigots who aim to torture their queerness out of them. It should be noted that "ZMD" is a broad comedy film, and the prejudices and horrors encountered by the protagonists are intended to be satirical. Even during a zombie outbreak, a time when survivors need to band together, cooperate, and protect one another, bigots can't let go of their prejudices. In all cases, the bigots get their comeuppance.

The film's dark comedy tone is exemplified by the cameo of a young girl named Lisa. Frida encounters Lisa, who is about 12 years old, out in the middle of a field at night. She is crying and scared at the horror wrought by the zombies. Frida takes her hand, comforting her, promising that nothing bad will happen. The pair begin their run to safety. They barely run 30 feet, however, when a rogue pickup truck squeals by, thwacking into the young Lisa, killing her. Frida is left clinging on to Lisa's bloody, severed arm.

And, yes, Lisa was played by a 12-year-old Sydney Sweeney.