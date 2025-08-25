Why Lisseth Chavez's Vanessa Rojas Left Chicago P.D.

Many television shows have had to recalibrate things over the last five years, as the reality of producing different series has had to accommodate struggles across the industry. One affected show was "Chicago P.D.," which paused to see what was working and what could be tweaked heading into season 8. Upon the debut of that season, a lot of viewers were surprised to find that Lisseth Chavez was no longer playing Vanessa Rojas in the beloved show. Season 7 presented a lot of challenges for the writing team, and they decided to move forward after trimming the 21st District Intelligence Unit down. So, that left Lisseth Chavez without a place in the show moving forward on NBC.

Chavez's Officer Vanessa Rojas was a fun part of "Chicago P.D.'s" undercover investigators, as she played the role for just a single season on the network. After living in 32 different foster homes, Rojas lived on the streets until she joined the police academy and found her purpose in the Intelligence Section. Many of the proposed storylines for her character were cut short, a tough pill to swallow for the "Chicago P.D." fans out there. It's often the case that these kinds of swaps happen midway through a show's run as the writing team and showrunner try to establish a new baseline for the program after a fast start, and that definitely seems to be the case here.

As sad as this would all seem for Chavez, there was one silver lining for the actress after she was written out of the show. Namely, that she would be hopping over to another beloved program on another network immediately after her work on the season 7 finale of "Chicago P.D." It can be hard to lose a place on such a stable show, and the "One Chicago" universe over on NBC definitely qualifies, but it softens the blow to already have something pretty high-profile lined up.