The Poignant Stargate Atlantis Episode That Had David Hewlett Worried

This post contains spoilers for "Stargate Atlantis."

"Stargate Atlantis" is chock-full of fantastic episodes, thanks to the Syfy show's tendency to mix incredible character moments with compelling worldbuilding. Over the course of five seasons, "Atlantis" succeeds in becoming a worthwhile continuation of the "Stargate" franchise, expanding the scope of the sci-fi premise that oscillates between playfully campy and genuinely effective elements. The full might of the show's creative process, however, manifests in season finales, and the end of season 4 is no exception, as its 20th episode — titled "The Last Man" — is incredibly hard-hitting. The episode ends with a troubling cliffhanger, but the lead-up to it is both emotional and exciting, replete with time travel shenanigans that have always been an integral aspect of "Stargate" lore.

"The Last Man" opens with a concerning turn of events. Lt. Colonel John Sheppard (Joe Flanigan) docks at the strangely abandoned Atlantis gate (the show makes a spirited interpretation of the lost city myth), and is shocked by the presence of an odd hologram. The hologram belongs to crewmate Dr. Rodney McKay (the fantastic David Hewlett), who informs Sheppard that the Lt. Colonel has accidentally traveled 48,000 years into the future, and that things are not looking good in this timeline. This considerably aged version of McKay informs Sheppard that the latter was involved in a freak accident, which caused the ship to travel forward in time by 48,000 years, making him the last person alive in the entire universe.

This is a solid, intriguing premise, as it genuinely jeopardizes the fates of beloved characters along with that of the galaxy at large, creating massively high stakes throughout the episode. A risky plan is hatched in a matter of seconds, with McKay advising Sheppard to travel back to 2008, while emphasizing that the margin of error must be minuscule.

In this season finale, Hewlett got the opportunity to play a more aged-up version of his character, which came with its challenges, but according to the actor, was rather fun to embody. In an interview with Gateworld, Hewlett spoke at length about these added prosthetics and what this altered appearance meant for the emotional rollercoaster that is "The Last Man."