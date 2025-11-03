An Iconic Sylvester Stallone Role Was Originally Written For Clint Eastwood

When you think of Rambo you likely see a prime-era Sylvester Stallone standing shirtless and letting loose a barrage of bullets from his oversized machine gun. The character came to epitomize the uber-macho action heroes of the 1980s, making Stallone one of the biggest stars of the decade in the process. John J. Rambo became known for shooting his way through hordes of bad guys and blowing up pretty much everything else that got in his way. But he didn't start out that way. In fact, he didn't even intentionally kill anybody in his first outing: 1982's "First Blood."

Technically, Rambo's first outing was in the pages of David Morrell's 1972 novel of the same name, which was actually inspired by two harrowing true stories about war veterans. In both the novel and the film adaptation, John J. is a Vietnam vet who's struggling with PTSD after returning to a United States that doesn't seem all that happy to have him back. As such, the story featured almost as much social critique as it did action, which is just part of the reason "First Blood" is one of the best action movies ever made.

As the "Rambo" series went on, the bombast took center stage while the social critique receded entirely — which surely wasn't exactly what Morrell had in mind when he penned his novel back in the early 70s. But then, there were several things the author saw going differently when it came to bringing John J. Rambo to the big screen. For one, Rambo's creator saw someone very different than Stallone in the lead role. Morrell actually had country musician and actor Kris Kristofferson in mind to play the Vietnam vet. Ultimately, Sly went on to make the role his own, but it seems Kristofferson wasn't the only alternate Rambo actor that was circling the project prior to its debut.