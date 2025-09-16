After Star Trek, William Shatner Starred In A Thrilling Police Drama That's Streaming For Free

Picking a role to follow up after becoming a household name is serious business for an actor, especially when the character you've spent years playing is ingrained in the pop culture zeitgeist. That's exactly what happened for William Shatner after serving on the Starship Enterprise in "Star Trek," and there are so many ways that choice could have gone for the TV favorite. Luckily, Shatner found the perfect project to maintain his status in the public eye with "T.J. Hooker," and the cop show ended up being a nice pivot for the household name after a massive stint on "Star Trek." Now, with some help from free streaming services, you can catch "T.J. Hooker" for free on Tubi.

Shatner's stint with the "Los Angeles County Police Department" saw him become Sergeant Thomas Jefferson Hooker in the five-season run on ABC from 1982-85, and then CBS to close things out for one more year. Hooker gets drawn out of work as a non-patrol police officer after his partner is killed, which drives him to try and make sure that kind of tragedy never happens to someone else. He adopts a squad of recruits to "clean up the streets," and this motley crew includes Kelly Harmon, Richard Lawson, Brian Patrick Clarke, and Adrian Zmed. In particular, Hooker's working relationship with Zmed's overeager Officer Vince Romano provides a lot of the series drama near the beginning of the show's run.

There's no doubt that Shatner's recent history being an authority figure on the Enterprise helped prime audiences to see him in charge of a crew, albeit on a very different kind of mission than the one that the Federation had him on in previous years. Still, five years running on regular TV is nothing to sneeze at, and people look back on "T.J. Hooker" very fondly. The addition to a free streaming catalog is well worth the binge-watch.