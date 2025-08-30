Twisted Metal Has A Lot In Common With A Forgotten Alan Ritchson Sci-Fi Series

The second season of "Twisted Metal," based on the high-octane series of violent racing video games, debuted on Peacock on July 31, 2025. It takes place in a bleak, post-apocalyptic future wherein cities have fallen, and the roads are ruled by violent, charismatic gang leaders in tricked-out super-vehicles. Anthony Mackie plays the mysterious protagonist, known only as John Doe, a former milkman who suffers from amnesia. John Doe is tasked with making a mysterious delivery across the dangerous wasteland, leading him to butt heads with an evil clown named Sweet Tooth (bodily played by Joe Seanoa, voiced by Will Arnett) who drives a wicked ice cream truck.

The "Twisted Metal" game and the subsequent TV adaptation both take a lot of ideas and cultural cues from a generation of B-movies, most notably George Miller's "Mad Max" films. Miller's "Max" series popularized the notion of a car-based, desert-bound post-apocalypse in the popular imagination. The iconography of "The Road Warrior" is now part of the common cultural lexicon. The "Twisted Metal" TV series is based on a video game, but the game itself is derived from the aesthetics wrought by a generation of low-budget filmmakers, working with nothing but $500, a few old junkers, a fistful of TNT, and access to the bare highways of Australia.

That same B-movie aesthetic was also employed on a little-seen Syfy series from 2017 called "Blood Drive," easily one of the best TV shows the network has ever produced. "Blood Drive" only ran for 13 episodes, and isn't terribly well-remembered to this day, but it's one of the better horror TV shows of the last decade and definitely deserves attention. If you're a fan of "Twisted Metal," prepare to have your mind blown. It's "Twisted Metal" via "Grindhouse," but with the sex and gore ratcheted up to insane levels. It's awesome.