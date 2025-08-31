One Stephen King Story Has Three Canceled Adaptations (And It Makes Sense)

Stephen King's massive body of work is a gold mine for Hollywood, to the point where there is never not some sort of movie adaptation of King's books in development any given moment. Of course, not every King novel enjoys the same amount of love from Hollywood; for every book like "Carrie" with its constant remakes, there's a book like "The Eyes of the Dragon," which has never gotten a movie adaptation in the 40 years since it's been published. The book is a surprisingly family-friendly fantasy adventure story, one with a few fun connections to King's famous "Dark Tower" series.

The first attempt to adapt "The Eyes of the Dragon" came in 2000, when the French company WAMC Entertainment reportedly bought the rights and planned to turn it into an animated film. Ideally the film would've had a budget of $45 million and would've been released in the early 2000s, but the production stalled out and WAMC eventually lost the rights to the book.

The second attempt came in 2012, when the Syfy channel announced they were planning to turn "The Eyes of the Dragon" into a miniseries. This project too fizzled out with little explanation. The third attempt came in 2019, when Hulu announced it was adapting the book into a TV show. But the next year, producer/screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith sadly announced that Hulu had canceled the project. It's not clear if COVID was the big element that killed the project (like it was for so many other movies and shows), but it certainly didn't help.

As of today, there are no plans anywhere to adapt "The Eyes of the Dragon," and even if there were, there'd be no guarantee those plans wouldn't fall apart within a year once again. What's the deal here? Why is it so uniquely difficult to get an adaptation off the ground?