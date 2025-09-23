What Jack Black Movie Are They Watching In The Office?

By the time the fifth season of "The Office" rolled around, the NBC workplace comedy was on top of the world. Steve Carell had become a household name, and the series was one of the most popular shows on network television. That's why the show was given a prime post-Super Bowl timeslot in February 2009. In fact, the show was given an entire hour for a two-part episode titled "Stress Relief," and it's become one of the funniest and most beloved episodes of the entire series run.

However, this created a bit of a challenge for creator Greg Daniels and his writing staff. Because of the high profile timeslot, most shows that come on right after the end of the Super Bowl typically bring in some big name guest stars in order to keep audiences unfamiliar interested after the big game is over. But "The Office" was a series set in a grounded reality where having big stars pop up for guest roles went against the grain of the entire series. Seeing someone like Jack Black or Jessica Alba show up in "The Office" just wouldn't feel right... unless they figured out a unique way to bring them into the show without shattering the authentic universe they'd carved out in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The primary plot in "Stress Relief" finds the oddball Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) carrying out an unofficial and dangerous test of the office's fire safety preparation by setting a contained fire that creates a faux emergency. As the entire office panics — Oscar (Oscar Nunez) climbs into the ceiling in an attempted escape, Michael (Carell) throws a projector through a conference room windows to shout for help, and Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) breaks into the vending machines — Stanley (Leslie David Baker) gets so scared that he has a heart attack. But the B-plot allows for the show's Super Bowl guest stars to make an appearance.

Pam (Jenna Fischer) is having a difficult time due to her parents hitting a rough patch in their marriage. It creates some feelings of insecurity in her relationship with Jim (John Krasinski), which causes some miscommunication and confusion with Andy (Ed Helms), as they spend their breaks watching a pirated movie called "Mrs. Albert Hannaday." In it, Jack Black plays a man who is engaged to Jessica Alba's character but falls in love with her grandmother, played by Cloris Leachman.

But is this a real movie?