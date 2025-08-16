How Sharon Stone Saved Nobody 2's Cast & Crew From A Massive Tornado

/Film's Russell Murray recently attended a Q&A event for "Nobody 2" featuring Bob Odenkirk and Sharon Stone, where the latter, always a chatty Cathy (in an endearing way) when presented with a microphone, regaled the attendees with the harrowing tale of how she instinctively identified that a tornado was about to touch down near the set of the film.

According to Stone, she'd just touched down in Winnipeg, Manitoba (home of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and the only city on the planet where Brian De Palma's cult classic "Phantom of the Paradise" was a hit during its theatrical release) and was being driven to set when she noticed Mother Nature was up to something. This led to a bizarre exchange with her driver that went a little something like this:

"I get in my car, I'm driving out and it starts raining – except the rain starts coming down [sideways]. I'm thinking, 'Hey, that's odd.' Then the rain starts kicking up, and I say to my driver, 'Hey, can you roll down the windows?' He said, 'Yeah, why?' I go, 'I want to see the grass. I want to see how the wind's going through the grass.'"

The driver seemed, to be kind, perplexed, but he did as requested, and was likely alarmed by what Stone told him next. Per the star of "Sliver":

"So I'm looking at the grass, and I go, 'You know what? I think we're going to have a tornado.' He's like, 'What?' I say, 'You see how the wind's going through the grass in an 's' pattern and the rain's coming down sideways?' He goes, 'Yeah.' I go, 'That's tornado weather. I think we're driving into a tornado.' He says, 'Should we turn around?' [I say] 'No, I don't think so. You're supposed to keep driving.'"

The driver got them safely to set, where Stone promptly reported to the hair-and-makeup trailer. Within 90 seconds of her arrival, there's a knock at her door. It's a crew member informing her that they're "expecting a tornado," and that they'd like her to shelter in place. But Stone was having none of this. So she temporarily took the reins of the production and demanded a different course of action.