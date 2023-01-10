Bob Odenkirk On Recovering From His Better Call Saul Heart Attack: 'Like Being This Weird Little Baby Bird'

Every day we get on this Earth is a gift ... or so some of us were brought up to believe, at least. And it usually only takes one harrowing experience to remind us of just how fragile life really is. We can count actor Bob Odenkirk among those taking full advantage of a new lease on life, after having narrowly survived his brush with death upon suffering a heart attack on set during filming of "Better Call Saul."

Going through something as traumatic as that is sure to change anyone's perspective, but not everyone can be counted on to be as eloquent and thoughtful as Odenkirk. A far cry from the brash and performative caricature Saul Goodman, who he played throughout both "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" (not to mention the more thoughtful and good-hearted Jimmy McGill who constantly wrestled with his inner demons), Odenkirk opened up about his recovery while promoting his new and freshly retitled series "Lucky Hank" at this year's Television Critics Association event. Luckily, /Film's Vanessa Armstrong was in attendance to report on Odenkirk's remarks on how emerging from that medical emergency safely changed him in ways that the actor is still dealing with.

As you'd expect, this will likely be a lifelong process for one of the very best actors around and, by all accounts, an absolute gem of a human being.