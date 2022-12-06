Bob Odenkirk Wanted Better Call Saul To Finish After His Heart Attack, Even If They Had To Recast Him

Well over a year later, it still feels surreal to know just how close we came to losing Bob Odenkirk. In July of 2021, the immensely talented and popular actor collapsed during filming of the final season of "Better Call Saul" and had to be rushed for medical attention after suffering a heart attack. After friends, family, and fans at large waited together with bated breath for updates on his condition, we all breathed a collective sigh of relief when it was revealed that Odenkirk was on the mend. Thankfully, he not only made a full recovery, but he was also able to get back on set of "Better Call Saul" to resume production within a matter of weeks after his health scare.

In the big picture, the fate of a critically acclaimed television series ranked dead last in comparison to the well-being of Odenkirk and his family, friends, and colleagues. But months removed from the emergency and with full knowledge that this story had a happy ending, the actor himself is now looking back at how "Better Call Saul" ultimately wrapped up (which it did in spectacular fashion, it should go without saying). Although the creative team behind "Better Call Saul" vowed not to move forward in any capacity without Odenkirk's full involvement, he's indicated that he would've preferred that someone else simply pick up where he left off and carried the show across the finish line.