Nothing In Nobody 2 Can Top The First Film's Best Action Scene

This article contains spoilers for "Nobody 2."

After "John Wick" blew the doors off what a contemporary action movie could look like, a wave of clones arrived in its wake to varying success. Among one-offs like "Bullet Train" and "The Fall Guy" lies the Christmas smackdown "Violent Night," with David Harbour set to deliver some more season's beatings in a sequel next December. The Ilya Naishuller-directed "Nobody" showed the most promise, as it featured "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk in his first big action movie role. The latest entry in the dad vengeance subgenre kick-started by "Taken" was a modest success, as it garnered a positive critical reception and enough money at the box office to warrant a sequel.

Four years later, Odenkirk's Hutch Mansell is back in theaters with "Nobody 2," a summertime follow-up that sees our lead butt kicker attempting to spend time with his family on vacation, only to find himself in more trouble than he'd like. It's a much sunnier movie, as the film takes place in a water park Hutch used to frequent in his childhood. With Timo Tjahjanto taking over directing duties, Sharon Stone as the villain, and a merciful 89-minute runtime, all signs pointed to "Nobody 2" possibly being an improvement over the first movie. While /Film's Witney Seibold gave this sequel a mostly positive review, I have somewhat less affection for it.

"Nobody 2" wants to be a blood-soaked cousin to "National Lampoon's Vacation," as both feature a psychotic father with violent tendencies trying to spend time with his wife and kids, yet can't seem to escape his own worst impulses. The difference between the two is that Chevy Chase's Clark Griswold is a much more fleshed-out character who genuinely feels dangerous to be around, and it's not even an action movie. The "Nobody" movies are such strange underwritten beasts that feature a bunch of cool ideas, and not a whole lot of follow-through, with Odenkirk making do with a thin script.

Sharon Stone's scenery-chewing Lendina is hardly given anything to do, while a subplot concerning Connie Nielsen's Becca feels like it's been haphazardly snipped out of the film. One of the more interesting threads in "Nobody 2" is this confrontation of inherited violence from the sins of the fathers, only to drop it almost as quickly as it's introduced. For casual moviegoers, this kind of stuff won't really matter because they're there to indulge in some goofy, head-smashing carnage from the star of one of the most celebrated shows of the 21st century, and I can't blame them. Unfortunately, there isn't a single action sequence in "Nobody 2" that matches the intense thrills and laughs of the bus brawl from the first movie.