Marvel's Thunderbolts* Removed A Major Character From Its Awful Disney+ Poster

Spoilers follow.

Although widespread interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has waned in the last few years, two of their three 2025 films have been truly excellent. Matt Shakman's "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" wasn't just a fun cosmic adventure picture, but a utopian narrative about the practical positive effects superheroes can have on the world at large. Jake Schreier's "Thunderbolts*," meanwhile, was a commentary on how superherodom can tatter one's spirit; constantly fighting villains, committing endless acts of violence, robs a hero of their humanity. The Thunderbolts are depressed, impoverished, and angry. They only continue to be heroes because they are trapped by the system that built them. It's a salient commentary on the state of the MCU, really.

"Thunderbolts*" assembled several supporting characters from across the MCU, most of them villains, and forced them to unite as a reluctant team. The film featured Yelena (Florence Pugh), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and the Red Guardian (David Harbour) from "Black Widow," as well as Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) from "Ant-Man and the Wasp," U.S.Agent (Wyatt Russell) from "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) from multiple Marvel movies. All of these characters appeared on the posters advertising "Thunderbolts*" before its release.

In a somewhat shocking turn of events, however, Taskmaster was murdered very early in the movie. And not in that comic book way, where she'll clearly be resurrected at a later date. She was really most sincerely dead. Her presence on the posters was, we all learned, a misdirect. MCU fans were meant to assume she'd play a major role in "Thunderbolts*," but it was not to be.

Of course, now that "Thunderbolts*" is on Disney+, Marvel Studios no longer feels any need to be coy. The original poster featured Taskmaster, and the rest of the Thunderbolts, grappling violently, firing guns. The new Disney+ banner image not only removes Taskmaster entirely, but also, quite curiously, removed all of the superheroes' firearms. You can see both images below.