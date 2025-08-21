Is Alien: Earth's Weird Synthetic Body Science Possible In Real Life?

The science in "Alien: Earth" might have sounded like a far-fetched concept years ago, but times are changing. Due to science and technology constantly advancing, some experts believe that the day will come when computers can store human consciousnesses — it isn't the same as synthetic bodies, mind you, but it's a starting point. The topic isn't an uncommon conversation in academic communities either, and while the idea might be easy to dismiss as science-fiction, there may yet be something to it.

As documented by Psychology Today, transhumanism is a movement that supports the idea of using technology to enhance our capabilities, and it's connected to mind uploading, aka the process of transferring a copy of our brains into computers. As polarizing as the thought of mind uploading is, though, the likelihood of it materializing someday hasn't been ruled out by prominent and credible thinkers. However, most experts agree that neither our science nor technology is advanced enough yet to make mind uploading a reality.

What's more, in order for mind uploading to be effective — and the ability to become immortal to work — our brains would need to be stimulated and exposed to the outside world in order to function. For now, there is no way of telling if this will ever be possible for a brain that's locked inside a computer, as it won't be able to register all of the things that help our brains function — tastes, smells, etc. At the same time, science has a history of surprising us, and each day might be one step closer to our reality becoming like that in "Alien: Earth."

