A Harry Potter Director's Sci-Fi Flop Put Robin Williams Into A Weird Costume

Chris Columbus was an ideal choice for starting the "Harry Potter" franchise because he had directed another family-friendly fantasy "Bicentennial Man" just two years earlier. Although it was more science fiction, it also tells a story of someone with extraordinary abilities trying to fit in. The majority of Chris Columbus' films are sentimental and warm, using either broad humor or heart-tugging melodrama to celebrate the fantastical events that can take place even in ordinary suburbia.

Set in the future, "Bicentennial Man" is part comedy and part weepie about Andrew, a robot servant who grows close to the family he is cooking, cleaning, and babysitting for. Like any robot who has sentience, he wants to be more than a machine and become a human man. He embarks on a 200-year journey to do so, advocating for rights as a new robot-turned-human, and calling into question the ideals of consciousness, immortality, and technological ethics. This all feels especially prescient in light of today's AI takeover. Andrew wants to be a "complete" human being, and that includes falling in love and having sex. He experiences this with Portia, the granddaughter of his original owner, making for quite the May-December romance. Their offbeat love story has one of the weirdest kisses in sci-fi history, considering their close family ties and Andrew's clunky innocence.

Since "Bicentennial Man" was made in 1999, shortly before fully-CGI characters would become more ubiquitous on screen, the practical design of the robot was done by special effects artist Steve Johnson. He crafted an entire silver bodysuit, along with a head appliance made from vacuum-formed plastic and foam rubber, sculpted to uncannily resemble star Robin Williams' face (via Heritage Auctions). Apparently, Robin Williams fully embraced this heavy and odd-looking costume he had to wear.