Gary Oldman Hasn't Seen His Most Controversial Movie

In Matthew Bright's notorious 2003 drama "Tiptoes," Kate Beckinsale plays a lovelorn young woman named Carol who falls for a dashing young painter named Steven, played by Matthew McConaughey. When Carol gets pregnant with their child, Steven reveals that dwarfism runs in his family, and that all of his family members are little people, including his twin brother Rolfe (Gary Oldman). The drama of the film surrounds Carol's and Steven's arguments about what it's like to raise a child with dwarfism. Carol begins relying on Rolfe for advice on any struggles he may have faced.

One will immediately note that Oldman is not a little person actor. Rolfe's dwarfism was visually achieved by having the 5'9" actor walk on his knees. His elbows were also pinned back to make them appear shorter. It's perhaps the least accurate portrayal of a little person in cinema history, and "Tiptoes" has become widely notorious as a result. Some rightly describe it as offensive. It certainly didn't help that the original director's cut of the movie was intended to be 150 minutes long. A team of editors, luckily, fired Bright after he completed filming and shaved the marathon down to a more tolerable 90 minutes. The re-edit outraged Bright, a promising director and longtime Richard Elfman collaborator who had already helmed cult classics like "Freeway" and "Ted Bundy." He swore never to direct another movie again after the "Tiptoes" debacle. As of this writing, Bright has made good on that promise.

Oldman recently spoke on the "Happy. Sad. Confused." interview series, and he washed his hands of "Tiptoes." He revealed that he was hurting for cash at the time and took the role because it was a pretty good paycheck. After he was done, he didn't think much of the movie and never even bothered to watch it.