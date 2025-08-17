How To Read The Harry Bosch Books In Order

The good news for fans of the "Bosch" show who want to get into the books, or however one is coming to the series, is that it's all pretty straightforward. It's not like getting into "Star Trek" and trying to figure out how to watch it all in order. It's mercifully cut and dry. Essentially, the release order is the way to go, beginning with "The Black Echo." More or less, the books take place around the year they were published. There's not a lot of jumping around time periods or anything of that nature. It's a straight line from 1992 to the here and now. With that said, the order is as follows...

"The Black Echo" (1992)

"The Black Ice" (1993)

"The Concrete Blonde" (1994)

"The Last Coyote" (1995)

"Trunk Music" (1997)

"Angels Flight" (1999)

"A Darkness More Than Night" (2001)

"City Of Bones" (2002)

"Lost Light" (2003)

"The Narrows" (2004)

"The Closers" (2005)

"Echo Park" (2006)

"The Overlook" (2007)

"Nine Dragons" (2009)

"The Drop" (2011)

"The Black Box" (2012)

"The Burning Room" (2014)

"The Crossing" (2015)

"The Wrong Side Of Goodbye" (2016)

"Two Kinds Of Truth" (2017)

"Dark Sacred Night" (2018)

"The Night Fire" (2019)

"The Dark Hours" (2021)

"Desert Star" (2022)

"The Waiting" (2024)

This isn't to say that anyone getting into the Harry Bosch novels needs to read every single one of them or anything like that, but this should give some idea of where to start. They're basically police procedurals, so one can pick up one of these books at random and, more or less, get what they need out of it. Yes, there is a character evolution and changes in Bosch's career, but again, the books largely speak for themselves.

It's sort of like old-school, episodic television in that way. You can pretty much turn on any episode of "Law & Order" and get what you need from it, but you might get more if you've been following along week-to-week for years. The books aren't serialized to the point that one would be lost if they just decided to pick up "City of Bones" because they liked the title.