The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4: Cast, Plot And More Confirmed Details
"The Lincoln Lawyer" is on the road yet again for its fourth season. Based on the popular book series by Michael Connelly and previously adapted into one of Matthew McConaughey's best films, the Netflix series follows the defense attorney Mickey Haller as he travels through Los Angeles from the backseat of his signature Lincoln Navigator. Created for TV by veteran scribe David E. Kelley and adapted by Ted Humphrey, the series has become one of Netflix's most anticipated shows and has been greenlit for an increasingly rare fourth season.
Each season so far has adapted a different book in the Lincoln Lawyer series, skipping the first novel (presumably in hopes of not retreading any ground covered by the McConaughey film) to adapt "The Brass Verdict" in season 1, "The Fifth Witness" in season 2, and "The Gods of Guilt" in season 3. Season 4 is set to adapt the sixth book in the series, "The Law of Innocence," which offers some insight into what we can expect when the fourth season drops sometime in the near future.
What ss season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer about?
In classic Netflix fashion, season 3 of "The Lincoln Lawyer" ended on a massive cliffhanger: Mickey spent the season defending an innocent man, and in the process, uncovered a criminal conspiracy inside the DEA that had her friend and former client, Gloria Dayton, killed in a cover-up. The process took a lot out of Mickey, and he considers giving up the Lincoln office for good before ultimately deciding a vacation will solve his troubles. But just as he's heading out on the open road for some much-needed R&R, he gets pulled over by a cop for a missing license plate. The stop reveals there's blood on Mickey's bumper, and inside is the dead body of con man Sam Scales.
This cliffhanger is actually the opening of the sixth novel in the Lincoln Lawyer series, "The Law of Innocence." It promises a season where Mickey finds himself on the other side of the law, as a defendant framed for murder and proclaiming his own innocence in a justice system that doesn't believe him. While exactly what happens next is still under wraps, the pressing question of how Mickey will get out of this jam in his "most personal case" is sure to propel the show into one of its most dramatic seasons yet.
Who is returning for season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer?
It's not exactly a spoiler to say that Mickey is going to defend himself in court. He is The Lincoln Lawyer after all, and from the looks of it, he's going to need all the help he can get. Returning to assist star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo on this next case is Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson, Mickey's ex-wife and a criminal prosecutor who was a guest star last season and is now bumped up to a series regular set to appear in every episode of season 4.
Also returning to Mickey's legal team is Beckie Newton as Lorna Crane, Mickey's second ex-wife and his legal aide, Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, Mickey's personal driver, and Agnus Sampson as Dennis "Cisco" Wojciechowski, an investigator and Lorna's new fiancé. Rounding out the recurring characters are the legendary Elliott Gould as Mickey's mentor David "Legal" Siegel and Krista Warner as Mickey and Maggie's daughter Hayley Haller.
Who is joining the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer?
The new season has assembled an intimidating cast of new allies and enemies as well. The latest addition is Cobie Smulders, from "How I Met Your Mother" and the Marvel cinematic universe, but her role has yet to be revealed, so we don't know whether she'll be joining the prosecution or the defense.
Constance Zimmer, best known for her work on the Lifetime series "UnREAL", is joining as Dana Berg, the District Attorney tasked with bringing in the guilty plea on Mickey's murder trial. A former colleague of Maggie's, she's earned the frightening nickname "Death Row Dana" for her ruthless legal skills and is sure to have Mickey feeling the heat on the witness stand. Sasha Alexander from "Rizzoli & Isles" is also joining as FBI Agent Dawn Ruth, who pushes Mickey to drop his investigation.
Other new additions include Scott Lawrence as Judge Stone, a prickly judge who will certainly clash with Mickey's defense strategy, and Jason Butler Harner as Detective Drucker, who investigates Mickey's case looking for clues of his guilt. Kyle Richards is also joining as Celeste Baker, a Beverly Hills socialite who hires Lorna for her divorce, and Emmanuelle Chiriqui as Jeanine Ferrigno, the girlfriend of a local gangster who ends up getting mixed up in Mickey's case.
Lastly, world-renowned chef Nancy Silverston, owner of the L.A. dining institution Osteria Mozza, is cameoing as herself.
When is season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer releasing?
For its past three seasons, "The Lincoln Lawyer" has been steadily churning out a new season each year, with season 1 released May 2022, season 2 split across two drops in July and August 2023, and season 3 coming out in October 2024. Considering we're now halfway through 2025, production of the fourth season would have to proceed extremely quickly to get it onto the platform before December. Instead, it is safe to assume we'll see Mickey's case play out sometime in 2026.
Until then, fans will just have to content themselves by rewatching the first three seasons of "The Lincoln Lawyer" on Netflix. Or if they want to get ahead of the game, read Michael Connelly's page-turning source material. With seven books in the series so far and an eighth due to release in October 2025, there's plenty of road left for the Lincoln Lawyer to travel down.