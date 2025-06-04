The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4: Cast, Plot And More Confirmed Details

"The Lincoln Lawyer" is on the road yet again for its fourth season. Based on the popular book series by Michael Connelly and previously adapted into one of Matthew McConaughey's best films, the Netflix series follows the defense attorney Mickey Haller as he travels through Los Angeles from the backseat of his signature Lincoln Navigator. Created for TV by veteran scribe David E. Kelley and adapted by Ted Humphrey, the series has become one of Netflix's most anticipated shows and has been greenlit for an increasingly rare fourth season.

Each season so far has adapted a different book in the Lincoln Lawyer series, skipping the first novel (presumably in hopes of not retreading any ground covered by the McConaughey film) to adapt "The Brass Verdict" in season 1, "The Fifth Witness" in season 2, and "The Gods of Guilt" in season 3. Season 4 is set to adapt the sixth book in the series, "The Law of Innocence," which offers some insight into what we can expect when the fourth season drops sometime in the near future.