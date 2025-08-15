New Arkham Asylum LEGO Set Assembles Batman's Rogues Gallery For Prison Chaos
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Batman is one of those superheroes known for his extensive rogues gallery. In fact, there are so many villains the Dark Knight has faced that there's an entire prison dedicated to their incarceration and even a video game franchise inspired by its namesake. Of course, we're talking about Arkham Asylum, which will be brought to life by LEGO this fall.
There have been dozens of Batman LEGO sets, inspired by the Caped Crusader's many movies, various animated iterations, or the pages of DC Comics, but Arkham Asylum has only ever been given a facade building brick set. This time, LEGO is pulling out the stops with a modular build that comes stocked with plenty of villains to toss in jail and a handful of heroes to keep them there.
Clocking in at 2,953 pieces, this detailed LEGO Arkham Asylum is described as both "a stunning display piece and a unique 24-day LEGO Batman Advent calendar." What does that mean? Well, the entire build has been designed so that you can build one chunk of it every day for 24 days. You might assume this would be better for Halloween, but Batman has been known to deliver plenty of memorable Christmas-themed stories, especially when you have Mr. Freeze in the mix.
Let's take a closer look at the new LEGO Batman Arkham Asylum playset below.
All the villains are ready to break out in LEGO's Arkham Asylum playset
The LEGO Arkham Asylum playset has three different levels, which have various elements that can easily be detached to reveal the full interiors of the building. Inside, you'll find all sorts of details referencing the lore of various Batman villains, thanks to 65 stickers that add plenty of Easter eggs throughout.
The back of the set reveals several different prison cells that can be stocked with whichever Batman villains you want to lock up, and there are plenty to choose from.
The set comes with Joker, Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, Scarecrow, Bane, The Penguin, and Killer Croc, each with their own cool accessories for causing chaos. It's no wonder they escape too, because there are only two security guards, and they're likely going to be distracted by the two little buildable penguins. Thankfully, Batman, Batwoman, Batwing, and Robin are also included to help keep things in check.
In the rest of the Arkham Asylum build, there are various scenes to create, whether it's mugshots being taken, hanging out in the room where old film reels are viewed for evidence, or finding various ways to break out.
The LEGO Arkham Asylum playset is available for pre-order now at LEGO's online shop for $299.99, and it will be available starting on September 12, 2025.