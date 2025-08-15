New Arkham Asylum LEGO Set Assembles Batman's Rogues Gallery For Prison Chaos

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Batman is one of those superheroes known for his extensive rogues gallery. In fact, there are so many villains the Dark Knight has faced that there's an entire prison dedicated to their incarceration and even a video game franchise inspired by its namesake. Of course, we're talking about Arkham Asylum, which will be brought to life by LEGO this fall.

LEGO

There have been dozens of Batman LEGO sets, inspired by the Caped Crusader's many movies, various animated iterations, or the pages of DC Comics, but Arkham Asylum has only ever been given a facade building brick set. This time, LEGO is pulling out the stops with a modular build that comes stocked with plenty of villains to toss in jail and a handful of heroes to keep them there.

LEGO

Clocking in at 2,953 pieces, this detailed LEGO Arkham Asylum is described as both "a stunning display piece and a unique 24-day LEGO Batman Advent calendar." What does that mean? Well, the entire build has been designed so that you can build one chunk of it every day for 24 days. You might assume this would be better for Halloween, but Batman has been known to deliver plenty of memorable Christmas-themed stories, especially when you have Mr. Freeze in the mix.

Let's take a closer look at the new LEGO Batman Arkham Asylum playset below.