5 Marvel Movie Characters We Hope Get More Screentime In Phase Six

For its first 23 movies, the separate "phases" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe seemed pretty cut and dry. The MCU was constructed like a well-moneyed TV series, with each "episode" being a solo superhero adventure with its own dramatic conclusion. Many episodes would introduce a new character or magical conceit that would come into play in future episodes. Then each phase would conclude with a "season finale" episode, wherein all the characters would team up to fight a super-monster of some kind. Clarity could easily be maintained, as each season finale had the word "Avengers" in its title. Phase 1 culminated with "The Avengers," Phase 2 with "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and Phase 3 with the one-two punch of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame."

Since then, however, Marvel has altered its rigid/successful TV structure. Most of the MCU movies released since "Endgame" haven't sported a driving supernarrative that strongly connects them. Instead, they are mere solo superhero adventures of varying quality and without a sense of fan-frothing urgency. This approach has made for some fascinating new stories ("Eternals," "Thunderbolts*," and "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" are standouts), but the interconnectivity is now missing. That's a problem when interconnectivity is your franchise's primary feature.

The MCU also began to regularly produce confused, cheap, rushed sequels that few people liked. There were also several reference-heavy "victory lap" movies that were more keen on nostalgia, references, and legacy characters than building a new narrative forward (see: "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Deadpool & Wolverine"). Add to these a slew of uninteresting Disney+ shows, and you have a sloppy mess of an entertainment franchise that has been steadily losing fan interest for years.

But that's not to say the MCU hasn't tantalized us with new characters and ideas here and there. There are still cameos and plot elements that some of us would like to see more deeply explored. The below list describes five characters we would like to see again.