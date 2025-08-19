A Forgotten Jason Statham Action Movie Was Originally A Rambo Sequel

Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone have been friends and collaborators for years, most famously working together on the "Expendables" movies, in which they play co-protagonists and leaders of the titular mercenary team. While Statham is a seasoned veteran of the action genre these days at 58 years old, he's still a full two decades younger than Stallone, and the pair have always had a sort of big-brother-little-brother dynamic when they share the screen.

Perhaps it's not surprising, then, that Statham came sort of close to stepping into one of Stallone's two most iconic roles. The British actor's 2013 action flick "Homefront" was written by Stallone and came out just a few years after the first "Expendables." The movie was at one point conceived to be a "Rambo" film, with Stallone once again playing the role of the grizzled military commando.

That film would have been a good deal different than the one we got, as "Homefront" is based on a Chuck Logan novel with its own characters and setup. It's likely that things pivoted relatively early in the process, with Stallone then handing off the leading role to Statham. For his part, Statham was very deferential about the legacy role, telling Yahoo during a press tour for "Homefront" that had the part still been Rambo when Stallone had come to him with it, he likely would have said no on principle.

"I could never be Rambo, if he was offering me Rambo I'd turn it down," Statham declared. "I could not fill those boots. He's too good at what he does."