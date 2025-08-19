Superman Star David Corenswet Has A Fascinating Theory About Daniel Craig's James Bond
It seems unashamed nerds are the best fits for Superman. Following in the flight path of Warhammer enthusiast Henry Cavill, who had so much love for that property, he's been hard at work making a live-action TV series for Amazon, David Corenswet has proven on a number of occasions he's as dorky as the rest of us when it comes to his love for "Star Wars" and other big franchises, including James Bond. A personal fave for the current Man of Steel is Daniel Craig's 2006 "Casino Royale," which is arguably the best film in the franchise and which Corenswet has a fascinating theory about regarding the film's pre-title sequence that shows how James became a double-O.
While there are many beloved moments in Craig's career as Bond, Corenswet pointed to a pivotal one in an interview with the Royal Court: The opening of the movie, which sees Bond catching an MI6 traitor in the act, intercut with a flashback to Bond killing his target's contact in a public restroom. The turncoat discusses with the double-O-to-be that the first kill is always the hardest, and he's not wrong. In the fight sequence, Bond fights tooth and nail to bring his target down, finally resorting to drowning him in a sink. Cutting back to the present, Bond's target begins to discuss how easy the second is ("Yes, considerably") before he's shot at point blank range. It's here that our new Kryptonian on the block suggests that there's more to this one-two killer punch from Bond than we initially thought.
Corenswet counts three kills, not two, in the opening of Casino Royale
In his immensely enthusiastic breakdown of this standout moment from Craig, Corenswet suggests that the MI6 traitor isn't Bond's second kill, but his third, because in Corenswet's mind, the informant died more than once. After Bond seemingly drowns the traitor, we later see him retrieving his gun that got misplaced in the fight. As he goes to pick it up, James hears the man he thought was dead jerk back to life and close in on Bond before our hero turns to shoot, leading to the signature shot of Bond seen through a bloody scope leading into the title sequence.
Corenswet posits that this was, experientially, Bond's second kill, given that Bond thought he had dispatched the man via drowning before ultimately having to put a bullet in him. By this logic, when the soon-to-be-007 tells the MI6 agent that his second kill was "considerably" easier to execute, he's actually referring to the shooting in the bathroom, and not the shot he fires in the office. Now, admittedly, the theory doesn't create much of an impact on the rest of the film, but it does give us another viewpoint that shows Bond as the cold, calculated instrument we know he'll become.