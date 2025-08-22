Peacemaker And Superman Prove That The DC Universe Can Avoid Marvel's Biggest Mistake

Fly, Eagly! This article contains spoilers for "Peacemaker" season 2, episode 1, "The Ties That Grind."

"Peacemaker" season 2 continues its predecessor's activity in the post-credits scene game. Based on the sophomore season's first episode, titled "The Ties That Grind," it also continues to keep its tongue firmly in cheek. Instead of the grand schemes and shocking developments the Marvel Cinematic Universe tends to fire off in its stingers, "The Ties That Grind" simply revisits Peacemaker (John Cena) and Harcourt's (Jennifer Holland) discussion about the questionable merits of DC Extended Universe Joker actor Jared Leto's band, 30 Seconds to Mars. It's fun, unserious stuff, and it's nothing new; "Peacemaker" post-credits scenes have always been passing moments of levity that range from scabies helmets to Vigilante's (Freddie Stroma) musings on ducks and Locke's (Christopher Heyerdahl) reliably outlandish behavior.

The thing is, this approach isn't exclusive to "Peacemaker." The post-credits scenes for James Gunn's "Superman" are deliberately pointless yet fun moments where Superman (David Corenswet) gets on Mister Terrific's (Edi Gathegi) nerves and hangs out on the Moon with Krypto. Rather than setting anything important up, they merely humanize the characters and maybe offer the audience an additional chuckle (which, honestly, feels very nice).

I find myself hoping that this becomes the overall modus operandi in Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe. After all, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has saturated the superhero market with constant high-stakes stingers that effectively hold the viewer hostage if they want to see the latest plot development that may or may not amount to anything. This worked fine back in the day, but now, the overload is such that it's hard to care. Because of this, "Peacemaker" season 2 is a promising sign that the DCU intends to buck this trend and embrace post-credits scenes as fun little bonus moments instead of all-important cliffhangers.