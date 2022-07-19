Brett Goldstein Didn't Tell His Parents About His Cameo In Thor: Love And Thunder

Speaking with EW, Goldstein confessed he didn't tell anyone about his role in the new "Thor: Love and Thunder." "I didn't tell anyone. I didn't tell my family," he said. "They put a chip in me that would explode if I f—ing spoke about it. It was terrifying."

Goldstein didn't even tell his parents when the movie was already released, wanting to preserve the surprise.

"I sent them a text saying, 'I've just seen Thor! It's really good! I think you'd enjoy it. You should go,'" Goldstein explained. "They went, and my mum kept texting me during the film. I've always said to her, 'Don't f—ing text during the film!' She's texting me, 'This is funny!' I'm like, 'Stop texting and watch the f—ing film!'"

Well, it seems Mama Goldstein is a terrible theatergoer, as you should never text in a movie theater, as you not only ruin the experience for others, but she almost ruined her son's cameo for herself.

"It gets to the end, and like 10 seconds before I'm on, she's texting me, 'Russell Crowe's back on, he's funny!'" Goldstein continued. "And I went, 'Look up at the f—ing screen!' I'm like, if she misses this, she's going to walk out and go, 'Well, I enjoyed the film. I don't know why you sent us.'"

Though he wouldn't share anything about his future involvement with the MCU, Goldstein did share what Papa Goldstein thought of the cameo: "My dad keeps calling himself Zeus, so that's an issue."