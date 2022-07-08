Believe: Yes, You've Seen That Thor: Love And Thunder Credit Scene Actor Before

Enter, our good buddy Roy Kent in the MCU version of full sword and sandal regalia. The scene seems to set up a showdown between the hero of Greco-Roman mythology and the Norse god, one that could be the foundation for Thor's future appearance that's already been promised by the "Thor will return" title card.

Despite his roots in ancient history, Hercules has also been appearing as a Marvel character since 1945, when he was introduced in an issue of "Young Allies." Over the years, comic book Hercules has been both friend and foe to Thor. While we can't know exactly what's next for Hercules, it's clear that with the introduction of the Greco-Roman gods, the Egyptian gods of "Moon Knight, and the Eternals, Marvel is headed in a more celestial direction.

But enough about Marvel lore: let's get into Brett Goldstein lore. The actor has appeared outside of "Ted Lasso," in movies like "Howl" and shows like "Doctor Who" and "Derek," but his role as grouchy but lovable veteran soccer player Roy Kent is certainly his most recognizable. The highly acclaimed Apple TV+ comedy has already announced it will wrap after three seasons, which means if Goldstein does end up a major player in the MCU, his schedule will be free for it. I for one can't wait for a resurgence of the debate over whether or not the entire man is CGI.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is now in theaters.