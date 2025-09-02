Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas Sort Of Got A Sequel Thanks To A Rick Moranis Comedy

The 1990s were notorious for Hollywood studios releasing movies about the same thing around the same time: "Tombstone" and "Wyatt Earp," "Volcano" and "Dante's Peak," and "Armageddon" and "Deep Impact" are among the most high-profile examples. Before all that, the decade kicked off with one of the strangest double-ups based on the memoirs of Henry Hill, the real-life New York gangster who ended up in the Witness Protection Program after testifying against his old Mafia buddies. One movie was Martin Scorsese's "Goodfellas," and the other was a sequel of sorts, though it hit theaters first: Herbert Ross' fish-out-of-water comedy "My Blue Heaven."

Remarkably, both films stemmed from the same source. Hill's story was already high-profile thanks to his part in 50 convictions of the Lucchese crime family but gained even more widespread attention with the publication of Nicholas Pileggi's "Wiseguy: LIfe in a Mafia Family" in 1985. Pileggi's gripping book provided a wealth of street-level insight into the inner workings of the mob from the perspective of a foot soldier who (literally) knew where all the bodies were buried. The tale had an added wrinkle after Hill entered Witness Protection; despite the obvious danger to himself, his wife, and his children, he was unable to fully adjust to a regular life and was later kicked off the program for further criminal behavior.

Pileggi, a New York journalist with a life-long interest in the Mafia, conducted extensive research including numerous interviews with Hill for "Wiseguy." Also present during many of their conversations was Pileggi's wife, Nora Ephron, the filmmaker who penned Rob Reiner's "When Harry Met Sally..." and wrote and directed classics like "Sleepless in Seattle." Ephron even had her own one-on-one phone calls with Hill about the minutiae of life in Witness Protection, and those chats gave her the idea for "My Blue Heaven" starring Steve Martin and Rick Moranis. Despite being first out of the gate in August 1990 — "Goodfellas" premiered in September — the crime comedy has since been vastly overshadowed by "Goodfellas" and stands as a somewhat forgotten entry in Martin's filmography. Let's take a closer look at how it plays out and whether it's worth your time.