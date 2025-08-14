Shrek 5's Delay Gives DreamWorks The Opportunity To Fix One Major Issue

While some were excited to be reunited with Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona, many others were not pleased with DreamWorks Animation's new designs for its most famous trio, with some criticisms expressing that the characters feel cleaner and polished, similar to that of Walt Disney Animation Studios' modern character designs rather than the earnest, rough-around-the-edges vibe that the original "Shrek" movies evoked. This is ironic due to the fact that much of the spirit of "Shrek" is in how it sends up the tropes of Disney's fairy tale films, so to redesign the characters in a way that looks similar to Disney's recent output is an odd choice.

Naturally, it is the expectation that designs for beloved characters that have not been seen in over a decade will be updated to reflect the advancements of modern technology — look no further than what Pixar has done with its sequels to "Toy Story" and "The Incredibles" to get a taste of how it brings back its beloved characters to reflect today's standards while still staying true to their original essence. To be fair, "Shrek 5" has a legitimate reason for updating the designs, given that, unlike much of Pixar's sequels, this upcoming film will have a time jump that closely reflects the gap since "Shrek Forever After," which will be a whopping 17 years, whereas "Incredibles 2" picks up immediately where its predecessor left of, despite hitting theaters 14 years later. Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona are now middle-aged parents, likely dealing with the typical highs and lows of raising teenagers. Time and stress will naturally age everyone, so giving our beloved characters a different look makes sense. However, unless this new film plans to follow the bold animation style that "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" showcased, such updated designs should be compatible and cohesive with what the original films have established.