Shrek 5 Teaser Trailer Brings In Zendaya, But Not As Meechee

This is not a drill! It's been a long, long time since audiences have taken a trip to Far, Far Away but "Shrek 5" is going to bring us back there next year. As evidence of that, DreamWorks has released the first, brief teaser for the long-awaited sequel — one that introduces us to the cast. Most of them are familiar faces (or voices, rather) but there is one new, very important addition: Welcome to the family, Zendaya.

While the above teaser doesn't make it explicitly clear who the star of "Dune" and "Challengers" is playing in the film, the folks at The Hollywood Reporter have confirmed that she is voicing the daughter of Shrek and Fiona. The teaser also confirms that Mike Myers (Shrek), Cameron Diaz (Fiona), and Eddie Murphy (Donkey) are also reprising their famous roles. Diaz's inclusion is not insignificant, seeing as she walked away from Hollywood for years before returning in Netflix's "Back in Action" earlier this year.

As for Zendaya, getting her on board adds some serious star power to "Shrek 5." The actor is arguably best known for her voice work as the character Meechee in the modern classic that is DreamWorks'"Smallfoot." Or maybe it just feels like a modern classic thanks to that hopelessly catchy viral video that made the rounds several years ago. In all seriousness, though, Zendaya is an absolute superstar whose credits also include MJ in the Tom Holland-led "Spider-Man" film trilogy, "The Greatest Showman," and HBO's "Euphoria."