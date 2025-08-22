Peacemaker Season 2 Sneakily Disses A Controversial DCEU Actor
This post contains spoilers for the season 2 premiere of "Peacemaker."
After over three years of anticipation, season 2 of James Gunn's "Peacemaker" has finally returned with a vengeance. The series, which stars John Cena as the titular antihero, is bigger and bolder than ever, now that it is officially part of the newly established DCU canon. The first season was produced under the previous regime, when the DC Extended Universe was still ongoing, with explicit ties to that now-defunct universe, including a cameo appearance by the Justice League, with speaking parts for both Aquaman (Jason Momoa) and The Flash (Ezra Miller). Now with Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of DC Studios, that Justice League appearance, as well as a few select other elements from the first season, is not canon to the new DCU.
James Gunn has previously announced that a select few DCEU characters will be canonized into the new DCU, including Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), who recently appeared in "Creature Commandos," and Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña). Regarding other DCEU alumni, Jason Momoa will make his debut as Lobo in the upcoming "Supergirl," and Gunn has expressed interest in having Henry Cavill as part of the DCU as a non-Superman character. However, regarding DCEU alumni, there is likely one actor who is all but guaranteed not to return, given that he is subject to a sneaky diss in the season 2 premiere of "Peacemaker."
The joke's on you, Jared Leto!
"Peacemaker" season 2 kicks off with "Chapter 1: The Ties That Grind." Following his failed interview with Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), and Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Peacemaker reconnects with Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), with palpable romantic tension between them. Harcourt is returning from an appointment with a therapist, and she emerges from her car with a bloodied hand, due to her aggressively punching her dashboard out of frustration.
Upon noticing her hand, Peacemaker reflects on the last time he was in Harcourt's car, claiming that he was playing Spin Doctors or 30 Seconds to Mars. Appalled by the description, Harcourt retorts, "I am not on good terms with 30 Seconds to Mars. How dare you?" This moment is expanded upon in the episode's post-credits scene, in which Harcourt exclaims, "Can't be looping Spin Doctors in with 30 Seconds to Mars. Spin Doctors is so good!" Peacemaker hilariously replies, "Yeah, Jesus, anyone's better than 30 Seconds to Mars. That garage band I was in for two seconds is better than 30 Seconds to Mars!"
For the uninitiated, 30 Seconds to Mars is an American alternative rock band that features Jared Leto as the lead vocalist (his brother, Shannon Leto, plays the drums). Jared Leto also played the Joker in the DCEU, most prominently in David Ayer's "Suicide Squad" and had a small role in "Zack Snyder's Justice League." Although Leto's initial casting as the Joker brought some excitement amongst fans given his acclaimed performances in films such as "Requiem for a Dream" and his Oscar-winning role in "Dallas Buyers Club," his portrayal as the Joker was widely panned by critics and fans alike. Besides his small role in "Zack Snyder's Justice League," Leto's Joker is only mentioned in "Birds of Prey," where his relationship with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) occurs offscreen. He is also indirectly referenced in "The Suicide Squad," when Harley monologues about her bad taste in men after shooting General Presidente Silvio Luna (Juan Diego Botto).
James Gunn has hinted at his disapproval of Jared Leto in the past
James Gunn has a history of dissing Jared Leto in the past. In 2018, actor Dylan Sprouse tweeted directly to Leto, taunting him about "sliding into the dm's of every female model aged 18-25." Gunn replied to Sprouse, "He starts at 18 on the internet?" This tweet interaction insinuates that Leto's alleged predatory behavior towards women is an open secret within the industry, and suggests that Gunn appears to believe the allegations. Leto was accused again in June, and his representatives have denied the claims against him.
Whether or not Gunn plans to implement additional elements from the previous DCEU into the DCU remains to be seen. "Peacemaker" season 2 will likely address more elements from the previous continuity and will explicitly establish them as canon, despite being produced under the previous regime. However, based on this diss against 30 Seconds to Mars, it is safe to say that Jared Leto's Joker will not be involved in any capacity. The jury's out on whether or not we will see Margot Robbie return as Harley Quinn again, but at the very least, Gunn holds Robbie in high regard, having worked with her in "The Suicide Squad" and giving her one of the best action sequences in his entire career.
The remaining seven episodes of "Peacemaker" season 2 will drop weekly every Thursday, exclusively on HBO Max.