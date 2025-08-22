Peacemaker Season 2 Sneakily Disses A Controversial DCEU Actor

"Peacemaker" season 2 kicks off with "Chapter 1: The Ties That Grind." Following his failed interview with Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), and Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Peacemaker reconnects with Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), with palpable romantic tension between them. Harcourt is returning from an appointment with a therapist, and she emerges from her car with a bloodied hand, due to her aggressively punching her dashboard out of frustration.

Upon noticing her hand, Peacemaker reflects on the last time he was in Harcourt's car, claiming that he was playing Spin Doctors or 30 Seconds to Mars. Appalled by the description, Harcourt retorts, "I am not on good terms with 30 Seconds to Mars. How dare you?" This moment is expanded upon in the episode's post-credits scene, in which Harcourt exclaims, "Can't be looping Spin Doctors in with 30 Seconds to Mars. Spin Doctors is so good!" Peacemaker hilariously replies, "Yeah, Jesus, anyone's better than 30 Seconds to Mars. That garage band I was in for two seconds is better than 30 Seconds to Mars!"

For the uninitiated, 30 Seconds to Mars is an American alternative rock band that features Jared Leto as the lead vocalist (his brother, Shannon Leto, plays the drums). Jared Leto also played the Joker in the DCEU, most prominently in David Ayer's "Suicide Squad" and had a small role in "Zack Snyder's Justice League." Although Leto's initial casting as the Joker brought some excitement amongst fans given his acclaimed performances in films such as "Requiem for a Dream" and his Oscar-winning role in "Dallas Buyers Club," his portrayal as the Joker was widely panned by critics and fans alike. Besides his small role in "Zack Snyder's Justice League," Leto's Joker is only mentioned in "Birds of Prey," where his relationship with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) occurs offscreen. He is also indirectly referenced in "The Suicide Squad," when Harley monologues about her bad taste in men after shooting General Presidente Silvio Luna (Juan Diego Botto).