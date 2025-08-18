How Rambo Started A Controversial Trend For Children's TV Shows

The upcoming "Rambo" prequel will see Noah Centineo play a younger version of the titular hero, previously brought to the screen by Sylvester Stallone in 1982's "First Blood" and its subsequent sequels. Despite following a young John Rambo, though, chances are Jari Helmander's movie will be unsuitable for the youth market. It's a "Rambo" flick, after all, and this franchise has a history of being bloody and brutal. Secondly, if the film is canonical to the Stallone saga, the story will probably chronicle the character's escapades in Vietnam, and it's rare to see family-friendly entertainment about that particular conflict.

That said, there was a time when the John Rambo character was reimagined as a hero of children's cartoons. "Rambo: The Force of Freedom," a one-season wonder released in 1986, follows John (Neil Ross) as he leads a military team all over the globe to thwart a terrorist organization's nefarious plans. Inspired by the success of "G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero," it was also the first of many animated shows to stem from more adult-oriented movies, with others including "RoboCop," "Beetlejuice," "The Toxie Crusaders," and "Tales from the Cryptkeeper."

Of course, the trend was controversial due to the fact that many of the films that inspired their creation were totally inappropriate for kids — and if kids were enamored by the cartoons (and the toylines associated with them), they were more likely to seek out these movies, right? "Rambo," in particular, drew controversy for being associated with a non-PG franchise, and there was a big outcry about it when the show was first announced.