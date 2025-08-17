Why Jake Johnson Couldn't Return For Jurassic World Dominion

Despite now encompassing more movies than the original "Jurassic Park" film trilogy, the "Jurassic World" franchise hasn't been quite as successful at establishing memorable characters. That's no shade to Chris Pratt or Bryce Dallas Howard, who do a fine job playing Owen Grady and Claire Dearing through the first three "Jurassic World" movies. It's simply true that those characters and the films' supporting players haven't entered the cinematic pantheon the way that Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), and John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) have. Need proof? Just look at how many classic "Jurassic Park" characters got brought back over the course of the initial "Jurassic World" trilogy, as if the newcomers in those movies couldn't carry the weight of their blockbuster budgets on their own.

To be sure, though, there have been some standout supporting performances in these films, most of them from 2015's "Jurassic World." You could point to Vincent D'Onofrio's turn as InGen security chief Vic Hoskins or "New Girl" alum Jake Johnson, who brings a healthy dose of comic relief to the movie as increasingly volatile Jurassic World control room officer Lowery Cruthers.

Johnson was making moves on the big screen after getting big on TV when "Jurassic World" came out, and there were plans for him to come back in the sequels. After missing out on 2018's "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," Johnson was meant to return for a small part in 2022's trilogy concluder, "Jurassic World Dominion." This time, however, life didn't find a way due to the COVID-19 pandemic.