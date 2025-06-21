Why Dr. Henry Wu Actor BD Wong Was Bitter About Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Jurassic Park" is one of the most beloved blockbuster movies of all time. More than that, director Steven Spielberg's groundbreaking adaptation of Michael Crichton's novel of the same name was the biggest film of all time at the box office at the time of its release in 1993. It's the kind of movie any actor would be thrilled to have on their resume, even if their role in it was relatively small. That's why it might be surprising to learn that BD Wong, who played Dr. Henry Wu, was bitter about his role in the film for a long time.

For those who may need a refresher, Dr. Henry Wu is the chief geneticist working with John Hammond at Jurassic Park. In Crichton's novel, Wu is a pretty crucial character. In the movie, however, he's mostly in just one scene, albeit an important one. Crichton's original script for "Jurassic Park" hewed much closer to his book, but that's not the script draft Spielberg ended up using. In the version we got, Wu is a bit player in a much larger story about dinosaurs once again ruling the Earth (or, at the very least, an island off the coast of Costa Rica).

In a 2021 interview with AV Club, Wong addressed his time in "Jurassic Park" and didn't exactly speak fondly about the treatment of his character in the original film. Certainly from the actor playing Wu, his perspective feels valid. Here's what he had to say about it: