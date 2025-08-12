Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey 3's Controversial Writer Raises All Kinds Of Questions

One of the most unlikely success stories in film in recent years is undoubtedly "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey." Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the ultra-low-budget slasher movie, which put a violent spin on A.A. Milne's beloved creations, went viral before the movie even arrived. It took off like a rocket, spawning an entire so-called Twisted Childhood Universe from the folks at Jagged Edge Productions. Part of that includes "Blood and Honey 3," which has just brought aboard a new, albeit controversial, screenwriter.

According to Variety, Richard Stanley ("Hardware," "The Island of Dr. Moreau") has been tapped to pen the script for "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3," which is set to begin filming early next year. Scott Chambers, who produced the first two movies, is now set to direct the third installment, with Frake-Waterfield staying on board as a producer. The new entry is also said to carry a bigger budget than the first two, and Jagged Edge is using some of that budget to bring Stanley on board. It's a decision that raises a great many questions.

Stanley is something of an indie film legend who, at one point, was very respected. He made a big comeback with "Color Out of Space" in 2020. However, Stanley was accused of domestic abuse in 2021 by his former partner Scarlett Amaris. In a blog post at the time, she detailed instances of alleged physical abuse by Stanley, resulting in injuries such as bruises, sprained fingers, marks on her throat, and even a concussion.

While Stanley denied the claims made against him, he has largely not worked in Hollywood since the accusations were made. SpectreVision, which produced "Color Out of Space," cut ties with Stanley and vowed to donate future revenue from the film to charities devoted to stopping domestic violence. So, why would Chambers and Frake-Waterfield bother courting any controversy with a budding franchise by hiring Stanley? That's the biggest lingering question.